

Redskins running back Rob Kelley (20) runs the ball against linebacker Martrell Spaight (50) during a training camp practice on Sunday. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Flags and fines. That’s what Josh Norman expects more of from the newly ratified rule that results in a 15-yard penalty if a player lowers his head to initiate contact.

The controversial rule has been in the headlines even more this week after Chicago Bears Coach Matt Nagy said that language regarding the helmet rule has played a part in No. 8 overall pick Roquan Smith not being signed yet and his subsequent holdout. The rule permits players to be suspended, fined and ejected for that type of contact. Reports state that the Bears want to be able to void guaranteed money if Smith, a linebacker, is suspended for breaking the rule.

Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Eagles met with officials to discuss the details of the rule and how to avoid breaking it, but some players were still confused afterward.

“I thought that was basic football 101,” Norman said of not lowering one’s head to make contact. “Head up, bowed neck, tackle with your face mask, not with the crown of your head. Obviously, injuries come. People get paralyzed like that. Nobody should play like that. Who does that? I’m not trying to play like that. I know if I actually have a play, it’s an accidental play. It’s not something that’s maliciously trying to go after somebody with the crown of your head and take somebody out.

“It was something that was already written in stone anyway. It’s just now going to be easier for the refs to throw another flag for something I think a player in that split second and moment didn’t intend to do.”

[Every NFL team is optimistic during camp. But Redskins swear this year feels different.]

The Redskins haven’t met with officials yet, but Coach Jay Gruden said the team has been studying various videos and teaching players how to refine their technique. The controversy comes in those split-second moments where a ball-carrier dips his head and shoulder pads to become a smaller target. The possibility of initiating contact with the helmet happens when a defender tries to get lower than the offensive player, because they are taught not to hit players high.

“We don’t want to use that thing as a weapon, without a doubt, and I think that’s pretty clear cut,” Gruden said. “But, there are going to be circumstances where bang-bang type plays, DB goes up, receiver goes down . . . I’m concerned about.

“You know, Montae [Nicholson] is 6-foot-3 and it’s going to be hard for him, sometimes, to lower his target that low without leaning with his head if you lower your shoulder. So, there’s going to be some issues there that I’m concerned about but, obviously, we’re in the right direction as far as making an emphasis on using the helmet as a weapon.”

[Redskins’ Quinton Dunbar has a healthy contract and confidence heading into fourth year]

Most think of defensive players when the rule is brought up and compare it to the targeting rule in college football, because instant replay can now be used in the process of making the call. But the rule also affects running backs. Chris Thompson doesn’t fully comprehend what a back is supposed to do and is worried about the time element. The game will last longer if officials have to check instant replay and go through a long process to determine if someone should be ejected.

“I’m just glad I’m 5-7, so I don’t really have to worry about getting too low,” Thompson said. “It’s hard. I think it’s going to be real tough. Things happen so quick. I don’t know how the refs will even be able to handle that. … It’s going to be something, hard because all our life we’ve been [taught] to protect ourselves. We know not to go in with our head down, but in a third-and-1 situation, that’s what you do. You don’t go in with your head up.

“I guess it’s just something we’ve got to learn and fix it while we go.”

Other concerns are that players will have to figure what is and isn’t allowed during games, and that different official crews will decide things in conflicting manners. It’s a judgment call, and some will be stricter than others.

“You’ll see Jay yelling a lot on the sidelines with the refs because some let it fly, let you play ball,” Thompson said. “Others, they’re going to monitor every single thing that we do.”

What frustrates Norman even more is a feeling that players aren’t being involved in these types of decisions. He believes those on the field every game should have more of a say in how it’s policed. There’s also concern about being penalized for the unintentional contact, which Norman thinks is the case most of the time.

“It’s a game,” Norman said.” There’s rules set. Not by the players, but by the people that make the game.”

The team will meet with officials at some point during training camp to try to get a better feel for the rule. The stakes are high, given that ejections and suspensions are the types of consequences that affect the outcome of games and even seasons.

Norman knows it could be costly for some.

“Trust me, they’re definitely going to look for that fine,” Norman said. “It will be there, waiting in your locker. FedEx delivery.”

More on the Redskins:

Jamison Crowder-Alex Smith connection is starting to flourish

Redskins rookie Tim Settle taking advantage of extra opportunities

First-round pick Daron Payne out 2-3 weeks with ankle injury

Vernon Davis confident in this year’s offense: ‘This is one of the best teams I’ve ever been on’