The Washington Redskins don’t have a shortage of running backs right now. That’s probably a good thing for a team that came in at No. 28 in the league for rushing yards in 2017. Derrius Guice has all eyes on him after being selected with the No. 59 overall pick in this year’s draft.

In competition with veterans Chris Thompson and Rob Kelley for a starting job, Guice has a different point of view.

“We are all just out there having fun,” Guice said. “We are all there for each other, we are all uplifting each other. We don’t really see it as competition. We are just out there making sure everybody knows what’s going on, everybody knows what they’re supposed to be doing.”

Guice’s quick acclimation to the organization was a simple process for him, he said.

“It’s all about adjusting. Football is a game of adjusting,” Guice said. “You are going to play in different climates and you are going to be around different people — people getting cut, people getting traded. You just gotta figure out who guys are and figure out how to act around them. Some guys take everything serious all the time and some guys you can play around with. … Always have to know your audience.”

Guice’s fellow running backs, Thompson, a sixth-year veteran, and Kelley, a third-year veteran, are two players he has gotten to know more than others.

In fact, Guice tells Thompson, who is back after recovering from a fractured right fibula, not to fake it if he’s not feeling well, because, “I can tell if he’s hurting. I can tell by his face.”

With each player participating in different drills at different times during camp, Guice says it’s hard to know where everyone stands and what roles each player will be taking once the regular season begins. Instead of focusing on that, Guice is honing in his own game.

“I’m actually picking things up quicker than I thought I would,” Guice said. “I’m actually out there going full speed like the other guys. I’m not just going though the motions. The speed of the game changes, but if you know what’s going on it actually slows itself down. It’s just fast when you don’t know what’s going on.”

Harris making plays

Maurice Harris has history with the Redskins organization. He was promoted from the practice squad halfway though the 2016 season, but then returned to the squad after not making last season’s 53-man roster.

This year, he is trying to rewrite history. And so far, he is doing a pretty good job of making a name for himself in training camp, making several impressive plays since practices began.

“For me, it’s about just having a clear mind and not worrying so much,” Harris said about his approach to camp. “Take control of what I can control, you know, like my effort. Play hard every day. And then, have some fun.”

While he’s been here before — literally, in this same exact location and position during last year’s training camp — Harris knows there are things he must improve upon, in particular correcting mental mistakes. He also needs to stay healthy, although he understands that is outside his control.

Harris is in direct competition with Robert Davis, Brian Quick and Trey Quinn.

“We do try and help each other,” Harris said. “But it is weird because you are on one team with one goal, but at the same time you are fighting for a position. But we make the best out of it. We grind and compete every single day.”

Injury updates

While Ryan Anderson returned to training camp Tuesday after missing Sunday’s practice with back spasms, three players were missing for the practice field.

Jordan Reed and Ty Nsekhe sat out on a scheduled rest day, as they are eased back into the swing of the game. Reed, who is returning from two toe surgeries, participated drills on Friday, Saturday and Sunday before Monday’s off day. Nsekhe suffered a groin injury in a September 24 game against the Oakland Raiders last season.

Linebacker Mason Foster missed Tuesday with a stained stomach muscle after going down during Sunday’s session. Brian Quick also returned from a thigh contusion.

