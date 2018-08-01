

Former Redskins safety DeAngelo Hall has retired from the NFL. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally, File)

RICHMOND — With his right hand raised, DeAngelo Hall finally put the issue to rest.

He officially has come to terms with his playing career ending after 15 seasons, and now, on this particular day — before the start of Washington Redskins practice — the longtime defensive back was ready to announce that he is hanging up his cleats for good.

“I, DeAngelo Hall, do solemnly swear that I am officially retired,” he said smiling at the camera, before grabbing his iPhone to check today’s date, “As of Aug. 1, 2018.”

Just ran into DeAngelo Hall, who *officially* has announced his retirement. He said previous comments of his were taken out of context but he (literally) swore to me that he’s hanging it up. #Redskins pic.twitter.com/djv8x5wWgv — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) August 1, 2018

The 34-year-old had voiced frustration over his limited playing time last season and vowed that he had not closed the door on continuing his career elsewhere, although he also expressed post-career interests in either coaching or becoming an NFL front office executive.

Hall appeared in five games during the 2017 season for the Redskins, making only two starts. But as his former teammates are inching closer to Week 1 of the 2018 season, Hall insists he’s “great” and at peace with his decision.

“Yeah, yeah, I feel good,” Hall said Wednesday morning before heading out to join his former teammates on the field. “I mean, didn’t like the way last year ended. Obviously, I would have liked to have been prepared to play and things like that. But things happen for a reason. My goal last year was to not have a surgery; to be a great teammate, the best teammate I could be; a good leader and not have a surgery, and I accomplished that. So it just felt right.

“I tell people all the time, as a leader in the last couple years, I was always trying to groom the next crop of guys to take my spot, and when I finally felt like they were ready, or it showed they were ready, it was time for me to go.”

Hall spoke glowingly about fourth-year cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who signed a three-year extension earlier this offseason.

“He’s amazing. Amazing,” he said of Dunbar, who is aiming to solidify his position as the starting cornerback opposite veteran Josh Norman. “He’s been playing lights-out football. Look at the way he’s transformed his body a little bit and his mentality. He’s done what I would have expected him to do, so I’m not surprised. So I’m proud to say I had a hand in helping him become the person he is, the player he is. Because he’s going to be hell now. He’s going to be hell.”

And the change in Dunbar isn’t just physical, according to Hall.

“It’s all of it, it’s the combination, it’s the mentality,” he added. “He’s learned over these years how to be a corner, he’s learned how not to only be a corner but a football player. I always talk about football players. I don’t care about a great corner or a great receiver, I want a great football player. I think he’s shown his maturity and he’s able to be a great football player.”

