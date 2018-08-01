

Redskins wide receiver Josh Doctson (left) injured his shoulder during Thursday’s practice. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

RICHMOND — Redskins wide receiver Josh Doctson is being evaluated for a shoulder injury, the team announced Wednesday. An update is expected Thursday.

Doctson sustained the injury at the end of a drill in which the first-team offense had 1:35 to drive from midfield and score. The Doctson play was a fourth-and-goal from the 5-yard-line with nine seconds remaining.

On the play, quarterback Alex Smith targeted Doctson in the shallow right corner of the end zone. Cornerback Josh Norman had shadowed the receiver’s every moment, so he launched himself as Doctson did. Doctson stretched his fingertips but the ball glanced off them and, as Doctson slammed to the muddy turf, Norman fell on top of him, with his helmet hitting Doctson in his upper-body.

Norman popped up and walked up away but Doctson remained on the ground. He tried to get up but fell again. Smith ran over and Norman crouched down while they waited for an evaluation. Trainers eventually helped him inside while he held his left arm.

This story will be updated.