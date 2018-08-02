

Redskins center Chase Roullier works out during training camp. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

RICHMOND — NFL teams weren’t exactly climbing over one another for the right to draft Chase Roullier 16 months ago.

The Washington Redskins selected the Wyoming product with a sixth-round pick in the 2017 draft to add depth behind center Spencer Long. His job as the four-year veteran’s backup didn’t last long, however. Long went on injured reserve in November, and Roullier moved into the starting lineup. The rookie then played at a level that made Long expendable.

Now, Roullier is expected to be the Redskins’ starting center for the foreseeable future after Long left in free agency, signing a $27.4 million contract with the New York Jets. Pro Football Focus ranked Rouiller the No. 21 center in the league in 2017; Long was 20th.

“It’s a great test early on, especially with [Daron] Payne and Jonathan [Allen] in there, and Matt [Ioannidis] and Ziggy [Hood] and all those guys,” Coach Jay Gruden said of Rouiller’s competition on the other side of the line at training camp. “Different guy on him every time. But he’s done a good job. He’s just going to continue to get better. The more he sees, the more he is going to be confident, and the more he can make the calls like that and then adjust to them on the fly.

“He’s the quarterback of that offensive line, and he’s going to need to see all the looks, so on game day, under, over, front, jam front, whatever it is, he can spit out the calls effortlessly and be able to execute a lot smoother because of that. He’s got a great body for center, and I think he’s steadily improving to be a good starting center for this organization for a long time.”

Roullier’s focus remains on improving between the ears — mastering the offense and getting in sync with quarterback Alex Smith. He’s not physically overwhelming at 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, but linebacker Zach Brown said his intellect serves him well.

“Him and Alex are looking great, making that connection,” Brown said. “Smart, athletic, kind of quick, but he’s not undersized, either. For me, I’m like, ‘All right, that’s the center that we need.’ We’ve got guards and tackles. We needed the center to protect Alex and help out with the calls sometimes.

“He’s smart. He takes very good angles. When he comes to try to cut you off … he’ll take a good angle, so if you beat him underneath, he can still come get you and push you out of the play. So he’s a smart guy when it comes to his technique.”

Roullier credits his study habits for giving him the opportunity to excel. While playing behind Long, the rookie absorbed the playbook and the calls to get acclimated to a game that was moving much faster than it did when he played at Wyoming.

“You’ve just got to get comfortable with it quickly, especially as a rookie,” Roullier said. “If you get thrown in there as a rookie, things are happening really fast. If you don’t get any confidence in that, if things are moving too fast for you, it’s very evident. For me, it was spending all that time that I wasn’t playing getting to know the offense the best I could. Knowing what I needed to do when I got out there.

“If I wouldn’t have had that time, necessarily, I would have gotten thrown in the fire and maybe I wouldn’t have been ready. I think it’s just making sure you’re ready when the time comes, and that way you can really seize the moment and just continue to succeed with it.”

Roullier, guard Brandon Scherff and others have become a sounding board for Smith as they tweak the offense among themselves. Sometimes it’s a certain call or the way to block a specific play. Roullier called them “little brainstorming sessions.” That’s just one way the 24-year-old is helping to make the transition easier for Smith.

“As a center, it’s just continuing to get more and more comfortable with the offense,” Roullier said. “More and more comfortable with Alex as a new quarterback. Just making sure things are slowing down for me. And if they slow down for me, they slow down a little bit for the whole offensive line because I’m able to get my calls out faster and things just happen a little more smooth.”

