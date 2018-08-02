

RICHMOND — Preston Smith insists his spirits are always high, regardless of what is reflected on the stat sheet on any given game day, but in the same breath, the Washington Redskins outside linebacker concedes he’s more frustrated in himself at times than most.

“Of course, if I leave a game without a sack or a highlight play that helps the defense in some type of way, I’m mad at myself,” Smith said after a recent practice. “I feel like I didn’t do enough.”

He has shown flashes of promise, bursts of big-time playmaker ability, but the skepticism surrounding his potential ceiling still remains. It’s a critical fourth season for him and he knows it. He is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and the 2015 second-round pick said his agent and the organization have not yet discussed a contract extension.

Smith stresses the expectations he has for himself are higher than any fan could comprehend. But with the addition of first-round defensive tackle Daron Payne, defensive lineman Jonathan Allen healed from a Lisfranc injury, and fellow outside linebacker Ryan Anderson aiming to take the next leap in his progression, Smith will be one of several young players expected to be a force in 2018.

“If I get six tackles and no sacks, I’m still going to feel like I didn’t do enough,” he said. “If I get a sack, I’m still going to feel like I should have had more sacks. I’m more critical of myself than the fans. You hear about what they say, but at the end of the day it don’t matter because you’ve got to go out there and play. They don’t. … I love the fans. That’s just how fans are. They get emotional for the team they love and grew up watching. D.C.’s got one of the biggest fan bases in the NFL, so you’re going to hear a lot of opinions out here.”

The opinions on Smith are varied. His coaches highlight his athleticism, his strength and his speed-rushing ability. But inconsistent play remains his biggest shortcoming. The 25-year-old has totaled 20 sacks, four forced fumbles (including two fumble recoveries), and three interceptions in 48 games — an impressive showing for a young linebacker. But his sack totals have been erratic each of the past three seasons, dipping from eight in his rookie season, to four and a half and then back to eight last year, with three of the coming in his last three games.

“The reason that he gets kind of that stigma that he can do more is that he’s so talented,” said Redskins outside linebackers coach Chad Grimm, adding that Smith “always gives 100 percent. … It’s just more of trying to do it on a consistent level, which sometimes is mental. He has in his body, no doubt, the ability to be an elite rusher in this league. So it’s just something we’ve got to see happen.”

Since being drafted, Smith said he’s kept a watchful eye on Ryan Kerrigan’s eating, weightlifting and conditioning habits. “They told me that’s the guy you need to watch and try to follow,” Smith said of the veteran outside linebacker and team sack leader. But Smith is eager to develop into his own player, not mimic someone else. “I just can be the best Preston Smith I can be. I can’t be Ryan Kerrigan,” he said. “I’m going to be the best I can be. … Every game I’m going to give my all.”

The more talented players that surround him, “the more successful individually you could potentially be, just with all that help around you,” Grimm said, referring to Smith’s position within Washington’s defense. “I think you feel pressure to perform at that level because you don’t want to be the guy who’s not holding his end of the bargain and living up to the standard everyone else is setting.”

The Redskins ranked 12th in total defense last season (allowing 347.9 yards per game), but finishing dead-last against the run (134.1 yards) is something Smith promises won’t happen again. “We’ve just got to stay consistent with it; we’ve got to continue to be violent and play physical upfront,” he said. “We just look at the stats and know we have to be better. … We’re pretty sure we won’t see those numbers this year.”

Smith has set expectations for his game, too, but he said his focus isn’t on his individual stat line. Instead, the goal is to “be violent” and consistent each week.

“I know if I put the team before me, then everything will fall into place,” he said. “If I go out there and execute my assignment at a high level, everything will fall into place. Who knows where the numbers are going to be? Who knows what the season might turn into? Who predicted Philly would go to the Super Bowl and win it? Nobody. So you can’t be worried about everybody’s opinions. … People kick you while you’re down, but when you’re up they’re cheering you on.”

