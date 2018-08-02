

Redskins wide receiver Josh Doctson (18) went down with an injury during Wednesday’s practice. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

RICHMOND — Washington Redskins wide receiver Josh Docston is “okay” following his practice collision Wednesday with cornerback Josh Norman, but he’ll sit out today’s session, Coach Jay Gruden announced.

“Josh is okay, everything checked out fine,” Gruden said during his news conference, before the start of Thursday’s morning session.

The wide receiver is expected to miss “a couple days,” the said, but the Redskins coach didn’t appear worried about the long-term health of Doctson, who has played 18 games in two seasons because of an Achilles’ tendon injury his rookie year.

“Today’s going to be a light day for these guys,” Gruden said. “I’m going to try to taper off some of the running. They have a day off tomorrow and then we’re going to get after it on Saturday.”

Doctson underwent a precautionary MRI on his Achilles two days before he reported to camp, but assured reporters that “it was nothing.” Before this setback, the former first-rounder has looked good in practice, Gruden said.

“Good. Very good,” he said of the progress shown by the 2016 first-round pick. “Done a lot of good things down the field . . . Everything, he’s been good.”

