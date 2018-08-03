

Terrelle Pryor will face the Redskins in the preseason on the practice field as well as in a game. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

RICHMOND — Terrelle Pryor just put his former team on notice.

The ex-Washington Redskins receiver and the New York Jets don’t arrive in Virginia for another 10 days, but the joint practices between the two teams should be spirited. Pryor made it clear that his old teammates better not get too physical on the football field.

“If they take dirty shots, I’m sure we’ll handle that accordingly,” the former quarterback-turned-receiver said Thursday to the New York media.

The Redskins will host the Jets for joint practices on Aug. 12-14 before facing them at FedEx Field on Aug. 16 in their season preseason game.

Pryor’s comments were made presumably in response to Redskins linebacker Zach Brown, who said earlier this offseason that Washington players were looking forward to hitting Pryor in practice.

“The boys are gonna have it out for him. We can put hands on him now,” Brown said during minicamp.

Pryor spent one injury-plagued season in Washington before he was placed on injured reserve in November. A freakishly-talented athlete, Pryor was the Redskins’ most-hyped free-agent acquisition, signing a one-year, $6 million deal. And soon, the receiver was known for showcasing his one-handed, pass-catching skills during training camp practice.

Yes lawd 2.0 we ready pic.twitter.com/MKWSecqv5U — Terrelle Pryor SR (@TerrellePryor) July 22, 2018

They asked for the left hand too. Yes lawd. We back. pic.twitter.com/NcwcHsQ6lp — Terrelle Pryor SR (@TerrellePryor) July 22, 2018

“The boys were already hot for what he was doing last year,” Brown said of Pryor’s practice habit. “Try to one-hand something while you’re with the Jets, you’re gonna catch a forearm.”

Unfortunately for the Redskins, Pryor’s contributions on the field were few and far between during the regular season. Hampered by a lingering ankle injury for much of the year, Pryor caught 20 passes for 240 yards and one touchdown in nine games (two starts).

The receiver told local reporters on Thursday that he still isn’t 100 percent healthy after undergoing offseason ankle surgery. He said he expect to practice at full strength in a couple of weeks — just in time for the Jets’ joint practices with the Redskins.

“I’m looking to go back there and go against great competition. They’ve got great players over there,” said Pryor, who signed a one-year deal with the Jets in March. “And just get better as a team as a whole. If you start trying to make it about an individual thing, it takes away from our team.”

