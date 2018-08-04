

Redskins defensive coordinator Greg Manusky takes in practice during training camp earlier this week. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

RICHMOND — A flash of bright green is all you see.

The burly man’s body dwarfs the Jetson moped as he cruises down West Broad Street at 15 mph. His 6-foot-1, 260-pound frame and close-cropped gray hair are the only distinguishing features, but the man on the moped — his wife’s moped, to be exact — holds the key to the Washington Redskins defense.

Around 9:15 a.m., Greg Manusky makes the left-hand turn off DMV Drive, pedaling up the incline to the VIP parking lot. Finally, his near-daily four-mile trek from the team’s hotel to its training facility is complete.

“He’s not very bright,” Redskins Coach Jay Gruden says, half-jokingly, of his defensive coordinator. “He’s too big for that scooter. He doesn’t wear a helmet. He’s just not very smart. What’s the point of riding a scooter? You get three, four miles of exercise on a bike, maybe. I’m worried about him doing it. I just hope he doesn’t get hit by a car.”

Gruden can’t afford to lose Manusky now, not with expectations as high as they are for the Redskins, and their defense in particular. During the 2017 season — Manusky’s first after he was promoted from coaching the team’s outside linebackers — Washington ranked ninth in the league in passing defense (213.8 yards allowed per game) and 12th in takeaways. But the unit’s NFL-worst run defense, which surrendered 134.1 yards per game on the ground, left Washington with the 21st-ranked total defense and is a sore point for the group, which is aiming to no longer be “the laughingstock of the conference,” according to safety D.J. Swearinger.

Securing quarterback stability was paramount this offseason, but maintaining continuity on his coaching staff was just as important to Gruden, who fired former defensive coordinator Joe Barry after the 2016 season. The Redskins’ defense was ranked 28th overall that year.

In Manusky, Gruden believes he has a coach who is not only confident in himself and his schemes, but someone who has “a great feel for what he wants to do.”

“It’s been good for guys like [Quinton] Dunbar, [Fabian] Moreau, Montae Nicholson, Zach Brown, and for some of these defensive linemen to hear the same stuff for the second year in a row,” Gruden said, echoing similar comments made by players who say they feel confident the defense can play faster together because of its familiarity with Manusky’s schemes.

“It’s beneficial,” Gruden continued. “You never want to go through too much change unless you feel like it’s absolutely necessary. So if you can have some consistency in your approach on defense, it’s good for everybody involved.”

Manusky’s personality — equal parts meeting-room enforcer and gregarious gag artist — is what endears him to coaches and players alike. His 12-year NFL career, which began with the Redskins in 1988, also gives him credibility in the locker room. “He’s one of the biggest reasons I wanted to come back here,” said linebacker Mason Foster, who returned in January on a two-year deal. “It’s great to play for a guy like that. Just the way he coaches. As someone who played in the league as long as he did, he understands what players go through on a daily basis, so it’s great. He can relate to the players, and I think guys appreciate that.”

“Right now, everybody’s tired, everybody’s worrying about their job, and he keeps a fun environment around. And you need that,” added veteran defensive lineman Ziggy Hood. “Because there’s going to be some bad days where you’re going through a rough patch and you need to smile.”

Those who know Manusky well often highlight his loud intensity and his no-nonsense approach to football. But ask players and coaches to describe the 51-year-old Pennsylvania native, and they will initially laugh or shake their heads as they trade stories of Manusky’s maniacal ways.

Outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan recalled arriving at Redskins Park on a Friday morning earlier this offseason. Because it was an off day, he assumed the building would be empty at 7 a.m. Turns out, he was wrong: “I walk in and there’s nobody else in the lobby. And all of a sudden I hear a real loud dog bark noise and I see Manusky behind our secretary’s desk, just barking and yelling and laughing. He scared the hell out of me and he’s like, ‘Oh, I got you! I got you.’ That’s just Manusky.”

Gruden chuckles as he attempts to sum up the essence of his coordinator: “He’s going to ride over on his [expletive] scooter. He’s going to stand behind the rope and yell your name and ask for your autograph. And you’re going to look over there and it’s going to be him laughing at you.”

Manusky is all business when it counts. But he is uniquely entertaining, refusing to be anything other than his intensely wild, comical self. “What you see is what you get with Greg,” Gruden said. “He’s not going to try to impress anybody by being somebody’s he’s not.”

That’s why the coordinator didn’t think twice before bringing his wife’s bright green moped to training camp last year. “It’s street legal,” Manusky said with a laugh. “I should wear a helmet. I know that. I should. But I’m old.”

Depending on the day and his pre-practice workload, he might ride his “normal bike” to the facility before lifting weights. But most days he is riding his electric-powered scooter. “That’s Manusky,” Hood said, shaking his head. “He exercises enough, he’s not going to want to do anything more than that. I’d do the same thing if I was him. As long as it moves, that’s all that matters.”

“I mean, he might pop the tires on it,” Foster added, referring to Manusky’s husky frame. “I wouldn’t put anything past him. I wouldn’t be surprised if he showed up riding a unicycle or something.”

A few days later, Manusky zeroes in on his target following an afternoon practice and trudges through the muddy field to deliver an important update. It’s unclear if Gruden’s concerns have finally gotten to him or if the longtime coach came to the decision on his own. Either way, the end result is one all of the Redskins will support.

“Hey,” Manusky says, smiling. “I got a helmet.”

