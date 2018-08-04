

RICHMOND — Third and one. Fourth and one. Goal line.

Those situations took up significant portions of the Redskins practice Saturday, with the team focused on short-yardage periods in a physical session that was not meant for the weak. The offense and defense scrapped for inches as running backs repeatedly slammed into the line of scrimmage and linebackers and defensive linemen teed off downhill.

“That was, by far, the most physical practice of the year,” defensive lineman Jonathan Allen said. “We love it. That’s what we do on the offensive line and defensive line. We bang and clang, man.

“That’s what we love about football.”

The backs were tested, and both sides had their moments. Derrius Guice, Rob Kelley and Samaje Perine all had one-yard touchdown runs, but Allen and Preston Smith also made big stops.

The run game is often hard to judge during training camp. There is little live tackling, and it can be difficult to tell if a back would have shaken a defender or powered through a tackle. Coach Jay Gruden, however, allowed for live tackling and let the guys go at it in close quarters.

“It’s something all the running backs look forward to,” Kelley said. “Some people say we struggled with [it] last year, in the short-yardage and goal-line type situations. It was an opportunity for us redeem ourselves. It’s not a real game, but an opportunity to show we’re putting the effort in and the work in to redeem ourselves.

“When everybody woke up this morning, they had it on their mind: ‘Okay, I’ve got to put this work in. It’s not going to be no breeze.’ You can’t just go through the motions today. You go through the motions, and somebody’s going to get hurt. So, you’ve got to go full speed. I think it was one of those days that everybody had on their mind.”

Injury update

Defensive lineman Daron Payne (ankle) is out of his walking boot and returned to the practice field. He went through a light workout that seemed to focus on his movement, but he did not take part in drills with the rest of the team. Gruden said Payne’s recovery is going “great” and the No. 13 overall pick is on pace to return in one or two weeks.

Receiver Josh Doctson (shoulder) participated in some individual periods, but did not go through full-team work.

Tackle Trent Williams (knee) got some snaps during full 11-on-11 periods for the first time during training camp. He is still limited and slowly working his way back.

Gruden said running back Chris Thompson (leg) is unlikely to play against the Patriots on Thursday as he continues to be brought along slowly.

“We’re going to talk about that after today’s practice,” Gruden said “Tomorrow morning we’re going to have a staff meeting and go over playing time for the game Thursday, so we can start getting the guys ready who are going to play. So yeah, we haven’t decided that yet. Chris Thompson, I would probably say as we stand here today will not play.”

Play of the day

Josh Norman made a leaping interception on a deep ball thrown by Alex Smith and intended for receiver Robert Davis. Smith probably shouldn’t have made the throw, with Davis surrounded by three defenders, but fans loved seeing Norman pick one off after not making a single interception last season.

Practice plans

Gruden purposely made Saturday the most physical day of camp, as mapping out the training camp schedule is a delicate balance. He explained that he scripts the first four sessions during the summer and then the next three on the day off. The team has to be flexible, though, as injuries quickly alter those plans. The Redskins have been forced to only work on certain facets, at times, due to the personnel available.

“A lot of it is dependent on who we have,” Gruden said. “Sometimes I have to taper off certain personnel groups because we have injuries. There was one day we had three outside backers that couldn’t practice. We had to do all sub stuff for offense. So, unfortunately, you can’t predict injuries and who is going to be out. So, you have to adjust your schedule accordingly.

“It’s not always as easy as, okay let’s do this period, this period, this period, this period. Sometimes you have to adjust and we’ve had to do that because of our offensive lineman issues, our receiver issues, our outside backer issues.”

