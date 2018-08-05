

Jay Gruden has a tired, overheated team. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

The sun was the victor during the ninth practice session of Washington Redskins training camp.

The heat index reached the upper 90s in Richmond on Sunday, and the coaching staff took measures to compensate after a physical practice Saturday. There were more extended water breaks, and the session ended after about 1 hour 45 minutes. Practices had typically been going for two-plus hours. There have been plenty of hot days, but Sunday seemed stickier, thicker and more sweltering.

Offensive linemen Tyler Catalina and Kyle Kalis both left the field because of heat-related issues. Catalina was down on both knees, head on the ground, with trainers before getting up and riding off on a cart. Kalis left under his own power, walking slowly with a soaking towel over his head and neck on the way to the medical tent.

The injuries have begun to pile up.

Guard Shawn Lauvao did not participate because of an ankle sprain. Adonis Alexander and Martez Carter are dealing with hamstring issues. Carter was announced as day-to-day.

Receiver Jamison Crowder and safety D.J. Swearinger both took a day off to rest their legs.

Tackle Moses Morgan had his foot stepped on in Saturday’s practice and did not suit up Sunday. Wide receiver Josh Doctson remains limited with a shoulder injury.

Defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis practiced but is dealing with turf toe.

“He’s just getting treatment,” Coach Jay Gruden said, “but he’s a very tough individual and he does not want to miss practice, so he’s fighting through it. Hopefully it’s obviously not terrible turf toe, but it is painful for him. You can see. Just getting the treatment before and after practice, doing what he’s supposed to do.”

Gruden also confirmed that running back Chris Thompson (leg) won’t play against the New England Patriots in the preseason opener on Thursday.

Needed to hit

The last two practices were grueling in different ways. Sunday had the heat, but Saturday featured a ton of short-yardage work and some live hitting in what defensive lineman Jonathan Allen called “the most physical practice of the year.” That was deliberate by Gruden.

“Well I think it was important for us to get some contact,” Gruden said. “You know, we run around in shorts all day and, you know, some shoulder pads, I think it’s important to get some people tackling. I got to see who can tackle, who can run through tackles, pad level, goal line short-yard situations.

“Everybody knows that we were not very good offensively on third and one last year, short yardage. So it was important for us to try to set the tone and get some physicality to our football team and training camp. I thought it was a good time to do it.”

Helmet clarification

The NFL released three clarifications to detail the new ejection standards that come with the rule outlawing players lowering their heads to initiate contact. Violations come with a 15-yard penalty, and players can now be ejected and fined under the following criteria:

Player lowered his helmet to establish a linear posture before initiating and making contact with the helmet.

Player delivering the blow had an unobstructed path to his opponent.

Contact was clearly avoidable; player delivering the blow had other option.

Gruden has repeatedly said he wants to see a full description of the rule in writing and to speak to the referees when they visit.

“I know that we’re trying to protect the player, take the head out of the game. We understand that,” Gruden said. “But you do eventually have to make a tackle somehow, and these guys are in some unique, awkward positions from time to time. Everything is not a perfectly formed tackle.

“Sometimes you’re going to be out of position, and I just hope these penalties don’t cost people games and whatever. But we’re also trying to keep guys safe. I understand that. But we just need a clear-cut rule defined, help so everybody understands what’s going on.”

Making an impression

Rookie safety Quin Blanding is regularly found on the far end of the field late after practices, running around in drills with Josh Norman. The former third-team all-American at Virginia is trying to make the team after going undrafted, so he figured mimicking Norman wasn’t a bad way to start.

“He’s the best at his position,” Blanding said. “He’s one of the best and he’s going to go out one of the best. So why not learn from one of the best? The best is out here working, why [shouldn’t I be] working? That’s how I see myself. I want to be the best one day, and that’s what I’ve got to do. I’ve got to work extra now and then I’m going to still work, no matter what.

“That’s what he does, no matter if it’s a hot day like this and everyone’s tired, legs hurt. We’re still coming out here to work. Then we have a little fun at the end where we play a little game against each other. We just compete. It’s still about competing and getting that extra work in.”

Blanding was known as an intelligent player at Virginia, but a lack of elite athleticism left him undrafted. He’s trying to use that brain to gain an edge in devouring the playbook.

“I know the playbook very well and I’m [going to] still increase my studies on that so I know the ins and outs of it,” Blanding said. “The whys and why we don’t call certain calls. That’s step one. I have to learn the ins and outs of the whole defense and the defensive schemes. Keep learning under defensive coordinator [Greg] Manusky and just keep learning when he’s going to call calls and why does he like to call certain calls and just go from there.

“What you did in your college career doesn’t matter no more.”

Players who are low on the depth chart and trying to make the team will get extended action Thursday against the Patriots. Blanding said he just wants to prove that he can be reliable and trusted.

