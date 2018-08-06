

Massages, stretches, ice and compression treatments. That’s just a portion of the routine Shaun Dion Hamilton endures on a daily basis to keep his surgically repaired knee in condition to play NFL football. All of that maintenance is happening multiple times per day, sandwiched around practice and meetings.

A rookie sixth-round pick of the Washington Redskins, Hamilton was officially listed as a third-string middle linebacker when the team released its first depth chart Monday. But the Alabama product has received snaps with the first and second teams during his initial training camp. Hamilton is studying behind starter Mason Foster to be the quarterback of the defense when on the field.

The coaching staff has been careful with him during training camp, considering the torn anterior cruciate ligament and broken kneecap that ended two of his college seasons and kept him from realizing all of his potential with the Crimson Tide. The 22-year-old, however, says he is 100 percent healthy and is eager to remind everyone why he was a highly rated recruit and named a defensive captain in a program that won two national championships during his tenure.

“Yeah, it was definitely frustrating,” Hamilton said. “Nobody wants to be hurt. I always tell people … I never started in a national championship game. It sucks, but it is what it is.

“I know how good I am. I’m just glad they gave me an opportunity. I know how good I am when I’m healthy. So I just can’t wait to prove people wrong and show that I’m still a baller.”

Staying healthy is a full-time job for Hamilton on top of all the regular football duties. He is in constant contact with coaches and trainers about how he feels and whether they need to throttle things down on a given day. But Hamilton wants to be a leader on this defense, like he always has been for his teams, and sitting inside in the air conditioning doesn’t get him closer to that goal.

The biggest advantage Hamilton may have is above the neck. He has always been a heady player, and that has helped his progression while learning a new scheme. The responsibilities at his position, however, are more than they would be in other spots on the defense. There’s the normal rookie growing pains, then there’s the unique challenges of being the quarterback of the unit.

“At a certain point you understand what you’ve got,” inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti said about rookies. “Then you start to understand what’s happening around you. Then you start understanding what the offense is trying to do to you. He’s somewhere in between phase two and three of that.

“The biggest thing [at that position] is you’ve got to be a good communicator. Communication is talking and listening. You have to be able to talk to the front and listen to the back and get a lot of information done in about a five-second period. And then from there, the rest of the time the offense is doing a lot of window dressing to try to get you confused. You just have to keep your eyes in the right spot and trust what you see.”

That hasn’t been an enormous issue for Hamilton. The position, and football in general, has always felt natural to him. The ins and outs and schematics have always just made sense in his mind. Like anyone, Hamilton works to learn every detail, but his learning curve seems shorter than some.

“He’s that guy,” Olivadotti said. “It’s not going to be too big. He’s been in big situations before. He’s had to make plays in big situations. You could tell, he’s the guy that understands football. I don’t think he’s played another position, ever. He’s been a linebacker since he’s been 12 years old. So it’s second nature to him.”

Foster remembers what it was like trying to master the position as a rookie. He said the quickest way to learn is to be thrown into it and get all the mistakes out of the way before the snaps count in games. The goal is to eventually be able to play fast without thinking about all of the details, like knowing what the other positions on the defense are doing on a given play and changing those responsibilities on the fly when necessary.

The Redskins hope they have a steal after getting a player with Hamilton’s natural ability in the sixth round of the draft, although his injury history brings a risk factor that had to be weighed before he was selected.

“That’s something you just have to listen to your trainers and the team doctors,” Coach Jay Gruden said. “That’s why we have physicals and every team goes through a physical process and they give you a best-case scenario on whether they think he can play long-term, and everything we had on his knee checked out that he could recover from that thing.

“Love his natural instincts at the linebacker position watching him on tape, his physicality, but it was a matter of in that round I think the risk-reward there was well worth the risk, and I think we got a good player because of it.”

Through all of the surgeries, rehab and constant maintenance, Hamilton had some dark times, but he never wanted to let that show.

“I just always tried to not let my teammates see me down,” Hamilton said. “I was in good spirits around them, but there were plenty of times I’d go home and I’d be going through it. [It’s] part of being a leader and just trying to be a bigger person. Just having a positive effect on your teammates.

What he does want to show is an ability to make plays, and that begins Thursday in the preseason opener against New England. In the meantime, there will be more massages, stretches and ice baths.

