

Running back Derrius Guice has put in work as a pas-catcher during training camp. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

RICHMOND — Washington Redskins defensive line coach Jim Tomsula barked at his players on the practice field without sympathy for the heat or humidity. It’s the dog days of summer, and water breaks, Tomsula told them in colorful words, would have to wait until later.

On the hottest day of camp, the coaching staff didn’t alter its plans for the morning session, which lasted the customary two hours. However, the Redskins’ afternoon walk-through was again canceled due to the forecast.

Coach Jay Gruden specifically tweaked his training camp schedule before the team arrived in Richmond to account for the unpredictable rain and high temperatures.

“I think I am pretty much a genius because if I kept it in the afternoon we’d have to miss a lot of practice because of the rain, right?” Gruden said with a smile before Monday’s practice. “That was the other part of it. We wanted to miss the afternoon rain showers and lightning. But, you know, I think it’s still a process here. These guys come in after five and a half weeks off, and you’d like to think they’re training, but football shape and offseason workouts with their personal trainer are a little bit different. So you’re still going to have some dehydration issues because they’re not playing in this heat, which we’ve had.”

Tyler Catalina and Kyle Kalis both exited Sunday’s session early because of heat-related issues.

Gruden acknowledged the training staff has had to contend with pulled hamstrings and “a couple dehydration issues.” To combat that, players have been given fluids intravenously.

But there is a benefit to the wild weather.

“It’s football. “You’ve got to be prepared for anything,” inside linebacker Mason Foster said. “…One day it might be 100-something degrees, another day it might be storming out here. But I think it’s good for people to get in that mode, that mind-set. …because when you come across it when it counts, when money’s on the line, when’s games are on the line, it’s not surprising to you.”

Guice in space

One of the (many) pre-draft knocks on Derrius Guice was that he hadn’t shown much pass-catching prowess while at LSU — unlike the eventual No. 2 overall pick, former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley. So far, Guice has been better than advertised as far as the Redskins are concerned, and they’re giving the second-round rookie plenty of work catching passes out of the backfield with Chris Thompson coming back from injury. Paired together this season, Guice and Thompson could prove to be an explosive duo.

Injury updates

The rehab area is getting a little crowded theses days. Jamison Crowder (rest), Brian Quick (thigh contusion, Josh Doctson (rest), D.J. Swearinger (rest), Kapri Bibbs (knee contusion, Zach Brown (mild stomach strain) and Josh Harvey-Clemons (hamstring) did not practice. Quick, Bibbs and Harvey-Clemons are all day-to-day. Orlando Scandrick also was given the day off. When asked before practice about the cornerback’s role, Gruden said: “Well, I think the good thing about Orlando is while we’re feeling our way through (Quinton) Dunbar and (Fabian) Moreau, he can play the starting corner and base and sub, obviously he’s a slot.”

Key guys making making strides

It’s a welcome sight for fans to finally see Trent Williams consistently compete in full-speed 1-on-1 and 11-on-11 drills. The veteran left tackle did a majority of the first-team offensive work. Meanwhile, tight end Jordan Reed is getting in more work as he recovers from his two toe surgeries. Reed said he almost feels like himself again but needs to work on his burst.

Depth chart drops

The Redskins released their first unofficial depth chart Monday, and interestingly enough, Guice is listed as their “fourth string” running back. That’s expected to change, of course. As of now, though, Rob Kelley is listed as the No. 1, followed by Chris Thompson. Dunbar is listed as the starting cornerback opposite Josh Norman. Greg Stroman is the fourth cornerback behind Adonis Alexander but listed as the team’s first kick returner.

Family ties

There’s a familiar face shooting Redskins practice videos: Jack Gruden.

Gruden’s son worked for his uncle and current Oakland Raiders Coach, Jon Gruden, for a couple of years, and so far, he’s impressed his father with his work ethic. Said Gruden: “I don’t see a whole lot of him, except when he wants money.”

