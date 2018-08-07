

Redskins wide receiver Josh Doctson (18) participated in Tuesday’s practice. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

The Josh Doctson watch continued with a bit of confusion on Tuesday afternoon.

Redskins Coach Jay Gruden said before practice that the wide receiver would not practice due to lingering heel soreness, but there he was on the field going through full team drills in the afternoon. The heel didn’t seem to bother him as he ran routes and played through contact. Gruden had previously denied a report that Doctson had his heel drained, but this was the first time he acknowledged it was an issue for the third-year player.

Doctson went down last Wednesday when he and cornerback Josh Norman collided while fighting for a pass in the end zone. The original announcement was a shoulder injury, but Gruden detailed that it was a bruised shoulder and that his heel was also stepped on when the two got tangled up. Doctson has done individual work but hasn’t practiced in team drills because the bruised heel has prevented him from “getting his shoe on,” the coach said.

“Right now it’s the shoe issue,” Gruden said. “Getting the shoe on him right now. It’s a little sore, so we just want to make sure he’s good.”

[Redskins hope they have found a late-round steal in linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton]

Any injury to Doctson puts a scare into the organization due to his history, which is why he’s closely watched by staff and fans. He played just two games as a rookie because of an Achilles’ tendon issue, but there are high hopes for a breakout season for the 2016 No. 22 overall pick.

“It’s scary to see somebody go down like that, but you’re just like, uhhhh,” rookie wide receiver Trey Quinn said. “He gets up and you’re fine. It’s football. There’s little bumps and bruises everywhere.

“It’s training camp, so let’s get him healthy … and make sure he’s ready for Day 1. I don’t think anybody’s worried, it’s just scary to see a sight like that.”

A healthy Doctson should allow the Redskins offense to have plenty of variety, as the 6-foot-2, 202-pounder is a big target opposite speedy downfield threat Paul Richardson. Jamison Crowder is a quick, precise route-runner in the slot and Jordan Reed is one of the best receiving tight ends in the NFL when healthy.

“We complement the offense a lot because we are both downfield threats, and we play differently,” Richardson said. “He’s the jump-ball guy. A lot of fade balls. A lot of deep stuff. I do a lot of stuff behind the defenses, as well. I go across the field a lot and I use my speed in that way. We just kind of work on opposite sides of the field. Defenses have to play us pretty honest. It helps a lot having Jordan Reed and Crowder on the inside.”

[Mason Foster says Redskins’ objective for 2018 is clear: ‘It’s win now’]

Teammates have waxed poetic about Doctson during training camp as he continues to develop. Reed said Doctson is going to have a dominant year, and cornerback Orlando Scandrick has seen a different player than the one he faced previously as a member of the Dallas Cowboys.

“Doctson’s looking good,” Scandrick said. “Impressive player. Young player. Ascending player. Works hard and is getting better every day. He was a jump-ball guy. That’s what scared us the most, vertically. His ability to go get the ball at the highest point.

“You get to see him every day and you see that he can do more than just be a jump-ball player. He can run intermediate routes and run inside routes.”

Doctson caught 35 balls for 502 yards and six touchdowns in 2017 and played all 16 games. While it is expected that new quarterback Alex Smith at quarterback will spread the ball around, Doctson’s receptions and yards should increase in 2018.

“We saw last year what he was able to do, especially against Seattle,” tight end Vernon Davis said. “That was just a test run. Mentally he’s more mature. He’s growing.”

Fans would love to see Doctson out on the field when the Redskins travel to face the Patriots on Thursday in their preseason opener. The coaching staff, however, has been cautious with injured players throughout camp, and his status is unknown.

Gruden said he still hasn’t decided on how much work any of the starters will get.

“We’ll decide on game day,” Gruden said. “I want to get a good practice out here today and we’ll make a decision here. I kind of got it in my mind what I’m going to do, but I don’t want to have it etched in stone and then change my mind last minute. We’ll see how it goes.

“The big thing to get out of this game Thursday against the Patriots is to get a good look at some of our core guys that are battling for a roster spot. Give them plenty of looks, try to get everybody out there and have a good week of practice [next week] against the Jets.”

Read more on the Redskins:

Good Redskins tickets available. So who’s interested?

Jordan Reed thinks Josh Doctson is ready for a breakout season with the Redskins

Redskins hope they have found a late-round steal in linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton

Wild weather not derailing Redskins’ plans — until the afternoons