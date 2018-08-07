

NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin, who races for team owner Joe Gibbs, is a lifelong Redskins fan. (Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports)

RICHMOND — Two No. 11s came face-to-face following Tuesday’s Washington Redskins’ training camp practice.

NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin — who drives the No. 11 FedEx Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing — shook hands and swapped gifts with Washington’s new starting quarterback Alex Smith at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training center.

Smith received a purple FedEx racing suit with his name across the waist.

“Check it out!” he said, holding up his new gear toward the cameras. Then, he noticed the “Jumpman” logo on the back.

“You’re a Jordan guy?” he asked Hamlin. “Sweet.”

In turn, Smith handed Hamlin, who raised in Chesterfield, Va. native, a special keepsake: an off-white Redskins’ Super Bowl XXVI hat, just like the one Hamlin lost as a kid.

“I wore that to an autograph session in 1992 and got Joe to sign it,” he explained. “My parents told me not to take it to school, [they said] ‘You’ll end up losing it or messing it up.’ I stick my head out the school bus window. It flew out. And I lost that hat forever. So, I’ve got another one now.”

Year later, Hamlin is working alongside Gibbs. But he hasn’t forgotten his childhood football team.

“Even though I live in Charlotte,” he said, “this is the team I always root for, and always have.”

Hamlin, who was raised in Chesterfield, Va: The #Redskins will always have “a warm place in my heart.” pic.twitter.com/LvtUE34TXW — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) August 7, 2018

