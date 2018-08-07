

Redskins defensive tackle Daron Payne stretches before practice in Richmond. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

RICHMOND — Daron Payne is trying his best to be patient, but the Washington Redskins rookie nose tackle isn’t accustomed to being a spectator on the football field.

The first-round pick has been sidelined with an ankle injury since July 28, and it’s unclear when he’ll be able to practice again. On Tuesday, Payne insisted, “I feel good. I’m ready to go,” but he admitted that he hasn’t yet been able to convince the Redskins’ training staff that he’s 100 percent.

“It’s real difficult,” Payne said of missing significant time during his first NFL training camp. “I wanted to be out here the whole time but they wouldn’t let me. So I’ve just been on the trainers about it, trying to get out here. And they gave me a little leeway so hopefully I’ll be out here next week.”

Payne said he’ll travel to New England for the Redskins’ preseason opener against the New England Patriots on Thursday night, but he won’t play.

Coach Jay Gruden had previously announced the former Alabama defensive lineman would have to sit two to three weeks. Payne would be right on schedule if he hits the field next week.

