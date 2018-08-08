

Redskins wide receiver Paul Richardson has a familiar look to him. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

RICHMOND — Now that Paul Richardson Jr. is a member of the Washington Redskins, acquired via free agency this offseason after a four-year stint with the Seattle Seahawks, it seemed inevitable that he would address that time he was mistaken for a certain prominent pro athlete from the nation’s capital while in college at the University of Colorado.

That moment came after Tuesday’s practice, when Richardson took the podium and rattled off insightful answers to nearly ten minutes of questions — including his role in mentoring rookies, his rating on Madden 19 and how he compares brash corners Richard Sherman and Josh Norman.

But then he was asked to recount the time he was mistaken for Wizards guard John Wall on the street. Does Richardson think he looks like Wall?

“None of us think that we look like anyone else. Especially another person that is a professional athlete,” Richardson said before launching into his doppelganger story.

“I was walking down the street, it was the Fourth of July. I was walking with other guys that play ball. And they knew their names. And then one of them said: ‘John Wall!’ And they were talking to me. I just threw my hand up and just kept walking,” Richardson said.

Richardson is still at work establishing his own name in the NFL, a former second-round pick who enjoyed a career year in 2017 with the Seahawks, logging career-highs in receptions (44), yards (703) and touchdowns (six). That helped earn him a five-year, $40 million deal in free agency with the Redskins, who are hoping Richardson can help bolster a revamped passing game behind quarterback Alex Smith.

Richardson has pieced together a productive camp and has dazzled at times with electrifying catches, looking like a dangerous, deep vertical threat for Smith and a complementary speedster alongside Josh Doctson.

[After more injury confusion, Josh Doctson is a surprise participant at Tuesday practice]

Sick catch on his first rep for Paul Richardson. pic.twitter.com/Y1gj9BNFAJ — Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) July 29, 2018

He already has left a strong impression in his short time with the Redskins, including in advocating for athletes to carry a voice in the political arena. But Tuesday was a chance for him to show a playful side of his personality and share a laugh with the media. Richardson said he hadn’t heard from Wall since signing with Washington, where he’ll be able to finally attend NBA games in the city he plays in after four years in Seattle.

“I look forward to going to some games man. Now that I’m out here. I think they have a really good basketball team out here,” Richardson said. “I think they have a really good basketball team out here, and I look forward to supporting the Wizards.”

Read more on the Redskins:

Mason Foster says Redskins’ objective for 2018 is clear: ‘It’s win now’

Redskins rookie Daron Payne hopes to return to training camp next week

Good Redskins tickets available. So who’s interested?

Jordan Reed thinks Josh Doctson is ready for a breakout season with the Redskins

Redskins hope they have found a late-round steal in linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton

Wild weather not derailing Redskins’ plans — until the afternoons