

Redskins rookie running back Derrius Guice is being evaluated for a knee injury. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Redskins running back Derrius Guice has left the preseason opener against the Patriots and is being evaluated for a knee injury.

The second-round pick took a handoff and got loose down the left sideline, throwing a stiff arm in the process, but got up slowly after being tackled. He immediately limped to the sideline and was treated by trainers. Guice then walked down the sideline, clapping his hands, and sitting in the trainers’ area. The medical staff then looked at his left leg while he laid down.

Guice had 19 yards on six carries on the day.

The play came late in the first quarter and the Redskins made no official announcement about his return. It seems unlikely that the No. 59 overall pick, expected to be a Week 1 starter, would return in the first preseason game, in which most expected offensive starters did not play.

Another expected starter went down late in the second quarter when defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis seemed to get rolled up on in a wash of players. He stayed down until trainers came to work on him and eventually limped off gingerly and headed straight to the medical tent. The Redskins announced he’s being evaluated for a knee injury.

Ioannidis may have had the play of the first half when he bullied the right tackle back into quarterback Brian Hoyer with a bull rush for a first-quarter sack.

Injuries were an issue for the Redskins last year, when 23 players went on injured reserve.

Rookie receiver Trey Quinn was hurt a few plays later when Colt McCoy threw an intermediate pass to Quinn crossing right to left. A defender in the area left a different receiver to drift over and crush the last pick of the 2018 NFL draft in the midsection. Quin was down for a while before coming to the sideline and was seen hunching over a trash can. He has left the sidelines and is being evaluated for a stomach injury. That was Quinn’s first target of his NFL career.