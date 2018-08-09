

Redskins rookie running back Derrius Guice is expected to make his preseason debut against the Patriots. (Steve Helber/AP)

Washington Redskins at New England Patriots

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m., Gillette Stadium.

TV: NBC 4, NBC Sports Washington.

Stream: NBCSports.com, NBC Sports App.

Radio: 980 AM; 105.9 FM.

In a potential Super Bowl preview — hey, it’s August, every team can dream — the Redskins open the preseason against the defending AFC champion New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. It’s unclear how much either team’s regulars will play, but don’t expect to see much of new Redskins quarterback Alex Smith or his Patriots counterpart on Thursday; 41-year-old Tom Brady sat out New England’s last two preseason openers.

Wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Josh Doctson, running back Chris Thompson, tight end Jordan Reed, safety D.J. Swearinger and linemen Morgan Moses and Trent Williams are among the Redskins who have already been ruled out or are not expected to suit up in Foxborough. With Washington’s roster at 90 players and cuts looming, there are a number of Redskins looking to impress Coach Jay Gruden under the lights, including quarterback and McLean native Kevin Hogan, wide receiver Maurice Harris, tight end Jeremy Sprinkle and linebacker Josh Harvey-Clemons.

Thursday will also mark the much anticipated debut of Redskins rookie Derrius Guice, who is fourth on Gruden’s running back depth chart this week, but is expected to be the starter when the regular season begins. Guice has looked solid in training camp, and a strong performance against the Patriots could take the hype already surrounding the former LSU star to another level. Washington’s first-round pick in this year’s draft, defensive lineman Daron Payne, remains sidelined with an ankle injury.

This post will be updated with live updates and analysis throughout Thursday’s game. As you watch, remember to (mostly) ignore the score and get overly excited about standout performances from players on the fringe of the roster (a la Marcus Mason, Colt Brennan and Mack Brown from preseasons past). Above all else, root for no injuries, and don’t worry if you’re confused by the enforcement of the league’s new helmet rule. You’re not alone.

Pregame reading

