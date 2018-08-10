

Redskins running back Derrius Guice cannot make it back to the bench after getting hurt on a first-quarter run. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

BOSTON — Derrius Guice’s rookie season is already over before it even began. The Washington Redskins running back suffered a torn ACL in Thursday night’s preseason opener against the New England Patriot.

The second-round draft pick left the game in the first quarter after he was tackled following on a 34-yard gain that was negated by a holding penalty. The rookie was injured at the end of a first-quarter run in which he broke down the left sideline, spun off one defender and straight-armed another before being brought down. Guice said after the game that he planted his foot while fighting for the last yards and hyperextended the knee.

The No. 59 overall pick was all laughs after the game, smiling and joking in the locker room, seemingly unconcerned with the injury. He underwent an MRI on Friday that revealed the extent of the damage.

Guice got off to a slow start and finished with six carries for 19 yards before the big play on which he was injured.

After a stellar college career at Louisiana State, Guice’s stock dropped on draft day amid unspecified rumors of character concerns, and the Redskins believed they had gotten a steal when he was available in the second round. Guice had shown flashes of power, explosion and quickness during training camp. He has been a model citizen in Washington, signing autographs long after every other teammate has left the field and even took a group to the movies to see the latest Avengers movie. Several draft analysts had him ranked the No. 2 back in the draft behind Saquon Barkley.

Shortly after the injury was revealed publicly Friday, Guice sent the following tweet.

God never makes mistakes — 2️⃣9️⃣ (@DhaSickest) August 10, 2018

The Redskins were roughed up during Thursday’s 26-17 loss to the Patriots in the preseason opener. Tight end Manasseh Garner also suffered a season-ending knee injury and was scheduled to have an MRI on Friday. Rookie receiver Trey Quinn suffered a devastating blow to the midsection and was being checked for internal injuries. Defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis’s leg was rolled up on, but Coach Jay Gruden said, “He’s going to be okay.”

On Friday afternoon, the Redskins released a statement acknowledging the injuries to Guice and Garner, saying both players are expected to make full recoveries.

The organization has been snake-bitten by injures recently. First-round pick Daron Payne hasn’t practiced since injuring an ankle two weeks ago. The projected timeframe for Payne’s recovery was two to three weeks, and he said this week he’s ready to go, but coaches and trainers are being careful. The Redskins saw 23 players go on injured reserve last season.

The Redskins drafted Guiceto address a run game that was one of the worst in the league last season. The team ranked No. 28 in the NFL with 90.5 yards rushing per game and watched both Rob Kelley and Chris Thompson go on injured reserve.

The plan was to have Guice and Thompson as a 1-2 punch, with the rookie handling early-down and short-yardage situations. Thompson would handle third downs and passing situations. Thompson had a strong reaction to Friday’s news.

Had a tough time tryna hold back the tears this morning when I got the news. We had something great going in our room but you know the squad got you every step of the way bro. Heal up and get ready to take over the league next year. @DhaSickest pic.twitter.com/3bHv3Oh8Ql — Chris Thompson (@ChrisThompson_4) August 10, 2018

Guice’s injury puts Kelley back in the lead to keep his starting position from 2017. Thompson, who is still working back slowly from the fractured fibula that ended his season, did not play in the first preseason game.

The Redskins now must rely on the same backfield from 2017, but Kelley has had a bit more explosion to him after losing some more weight during the offseason.

This story will be updated.