After a strong performance in the first half saw the Redskins take a 17-3 lead over the Patriots into the break, Washington struggled in the second half and lost its preseason opener, 26-17. Here are five film takeaways from the Redskins’ performance.

1. Running back competition heats up

Washington has a crowded backfield with six running backs fighting for at most four spots. Chris Thompson is a lock to make the roster, as is second-round pick Derrius Guice, who flashed a couple of times on Thursday night before leaving the game with a knee injury. His most impressive play came on a run called back for a holding penalty, but it displayed the traits that made the Redskins draft Guice. On an inside zone run, Guice quickly checked off his first read and progressed back inside to his second. While doing that, he continued to press the hole to the play side to force linebackers to commit and opening a lane to cut back into. As he worked into the second level of the defense, Guice showed off his physicality, bouncing off one tackle attempt with a spin move before stiff-arming another.

Byron Marshall is fighting for one of the backup spots behind Guice and Thompson. He caught the eye on a 25-yard touchdown catch after being matched up on a linebacker in coverage and running away from him down the sideline after the catch. But what will impress coaches even more is his pass protection. Before the touchdown, on third and four, Marshall was assigned to cover an A gap as the Patriots sent a blitz. Marshall landed a powerful chip on the center’s block to help him out before peeling off to pick up his linebacker stunting into his gap. That play allowed McCoy time to wait for Robert Davis to separate from man coverage across the middle of the field and pick up the first down.

2. Matt Ioannidis impresses before leaving game injured

With no Jonathan Allen or Daron Payne, Matt Ioannidis was the most recognizable name playing on the defensive line. He was consistently pushing the pocket and providing pressure on the quarterback, overpowering blockers with leverage and strength. He registered a sack while rushing against the right tackle, getting his hands inside on the tackle and playing with a lower pad level, enabling him to get under the tackle and drive him back into the quarterback’s lap. As the quarterback stepped up in the pocket to avoid the rush, Ioannidis pealed off the block and made the sack.

Unfortunately, Ioannidis left the game in the second quarter with a knee injury that required him to spend significant time in the trainers’ tent. His status is unclear but he didn’t return to the game. With Ioannidis out, the Redskins’ pass rush was noticeably weaker. The Patriots were able to provide much cleaner pockets for their quarterback and put together a couple of solid drives.

3. Receiver competition wide open

The roster battle at wide receiver is one of the Redskins’ more interesting story lines this preseason. After Paul Richardson, Jamison Crowder and Josh Doctson, the backup receiver spots are an open competition. Maurice Harris has generated plenty of buzz during training camp and took that into this game. He ran a number of good routes early against Patriots starting corner Stephon Gilmore. On a bootleg, Harris ran a comeback against Gilmore, selling his route vertically to get Gilmore to bite and turn his hips to start running deep. With Gilmore turned around, Harris broke off his route and came back to find the ball for a first-down catch.

Robert Davis also had some impressive flashes. He demonstrated his yards after the catch ability on a third and four catch, running away from his defender after separating from man coverage on a 19-yard gain. Perhaps the biggest play of the game came from undrafted free agent Cam Sims. Sims sold an outside release to his corner before beating him inside. He then widened his route back outside into the hole between corner and safety in the Patriots’ cover-two scheme. Sims made the catch and then broke a tackle on his way to a big 57-yard pickup.

4. Rookie offensive tackle Geron Christian struggles

Third-round rookie offensive tackle Geron Christian didn’t have the best debut. Christian is a phenomenal athlete with tremendously quick feet for a man his size. He can match rushers for speed, but his issues come with dealing with power rushers. Starting at right tackle, Christian was driven back by bull rushes on a number of occasions. On Marshall’s touchdown, Christian opened himself up too quickly, surrendering his chest and allowing the rusher to win the hand leverage battle. The rusher quickly converted to a power rush, getting under Christian and driving him back toward Colt McCoy, who did a good job rolling out of the pocket to avoid the pressure and keep the play alive.

With Trent Williams, Morgan Moses and Ty Nsehke all coming off surgery this offseason, Christian could be needed at some point during the year. He’s a pick that, like any third-rounder, needs time to develop and has plenty of positive traits to work with, but he looked a little raw in the preseason opener.

5. Hamilton and Settle shine as backup defense falters

Late-round picks Shaun Dion-Hamilton and Tim Settle both made good claims for roster spots on an otherwise poor defensive performance in the second half. Settle played at nose tackle in base and took on double teams while clogging up interior rushing lanes. Hamilton took advantage of that by knifing through the line of scrimmage untouched on his way to the running back. On one play Settle took on a double team by the Patriots’ right tackle and tight end, leaving Hamilton free to burst into the backfield and make a tackle for loss in the backfield.

But outside of those two, the Redskins struggled defensively in the second half. Having given up just a field goal in the first half, the Redskins allowed the Patriots to score 23 points in the second half, with New England able to run the ball to the edge at will. While Settle and Hamilton plugged gaps inside, the Patriots were able to run outside and pin the defense inside too easily, with the edge defenders failed to set the edge and force runs inside.