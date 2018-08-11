

RICHMOND — New York Jets wide receiver Terrelle Pryor had multiple highlight real performances last year during training camp with the Washington Redskins. On Sunday, he returns to the site of those exploits when his old team welcomes his new team for joint practices.

There were high expectations for Pryor last season. He was coming off a monster 2016 campaign with the Cleveland Browns and the Redskins’ hope was that he’d continue that production while adding explosiveness to their receiving corps.

Instead, Pryor suffered through something of a lost season, playing in just nine games due to injuries and never really establishing a rapport with quarterback Kirk Cousins. He finished the year with just 20 catches for 240 yards and one touchdown. Perhaps even worse, some bad blood may have developed with his then-teammates. Take linebacker Zach Brown’s comments from earlier in the summer:

“That’s going to be something right there,” Brown said during June’s minicamp. “The boys are gonna have it out for him. We can put hands on him now.

“The boys were already hot for what he was doing last year. Try to one-hand something while you’re with the Jets you’re gonna catch a forearm,” Brown continued. “Jay [Gruden] ain’t here to protect you anymore.”

Brown must have been referencing the team rule of no live tackling during drills when he talked of a plan to “put hands” on Pryor. Earlier this month, Pryor responded by saying his focus will simply be on practice, and added “If they take dirty shots, I’m sure we’ll handle that accordingly.”

Gruden has a different opinion on Pryor’s return, and said he has nothing but respect for his former pass catcher.

“I don’t have any ill-will toward Terrelle,” Gruden said before practice on Saturday. “I have a lot of respect for Terrelle as a player and as a person. I’m sure that there’s some Twitter battles going on, I hear it’s with Zach or whatever but, there won’t be an issue.”

The Redskins held a team meeting to discuss expectations sessions with the Jets following Saturday’s practice. Gruden expects there to be a variety of “situational work,” including different coverages, third down work, red zone work, two-minute drills, 7-on-7 periods and more.

The Redskins previously held joint practices in 2014 when they hosted the New England Patriots. They played host again in 2015, welcoming the Houston Texans to Richmond for practices that included a full-on brawl.

“It is a benefit, I think, to break up the monotony of training camp to get somebody else in here and go against somebody different, instead of doing: ‘okay, it’s first and 10, okay, let’s go third down’ you know what I mean, against the same people,” Gruden said. “So, it’s a great chance to see different looks, different fronts, different coverages and go against different people to see how they do things.”

Gruden also highlighted the running backs and offensive-line as two groups that will find value in the joint sessions. And linebacker Ryan Kerrigan pinpointed some ways the sessions will help his position group, as well.

“It allows you to see a different kind of pass setting,” Kerrigan said. “Me, for example, I’m going against Morgan Moses everyday, so I’m seeing Morgan Moses’ sets. Now that we’re going up against the Jets, I’ll be seeing a couple different linemen’s sets and that will allow us to see where I’m at in terms of variation and variety of moves.”

The Jets will practice with the Redskins from Sunday through Tuesday, leading up to the teams’ Thursday night matchup — Washington’s second preseason game. The Redskins will then play two more before the regular season begins on Sept. 9 in Glendale, Ariz. against the Cardinals.

Kerrigan said the only way to simulate football is by playing football. Still, he wouldn’t mind seeing those four games be reduced to three. Gruden agreed, noting that three games would be sufficient. But he did add that there are some positives to be found with the length of the preseason.

“Preseason games are still beneficial in a lot of ways, situational work, going against different people, looking at young players who don’t get a lot of opportunities throughout practice,” Gruden said. “We only practice for about an hour and 45 minutes or two hours a day. That’s not a lot of reps … so, it’s a great opportunity for those guys to show what they can do and four games gives them that opportunity.”

