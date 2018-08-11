

Redskins wide receiver Robert Davis catches a pass during Thursday night’s preseason opener against the Patriots. (Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports)

Redskins receiver Robert Davis will have an MRI after being carted off the practice field during a training-camp session Saturday. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo first reported worries of an ACL tear.

The 2017 sixth-round pick got tangled up with defenders while on the receiving end of an Alex Smith pass when the group hit the ground. Davis didn’t get up and was immediately treated by the medical staff. The cart came over soon after and Davis was taken inside the building.

Can confirm, per source, that #Redskins WR Robert Davis will undergo an MRI this evening to confirm severity of his injury. @MikeGarafolo first to report fear of an ACL tear — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) August 11, 2018

Davis had put together a good offseason, dating back to summer workouts. He had improved his route-running and ball skills and was in a legitimate fight to be the No. 4 or No. 5 receiver. The 6-foot-3, 212-pounder had three catches for 37 yards in the 26-17 loss to the Patriots in the preseason opener.

[Redskins assistant Ike Hilliard graduates from college, fulfilling promise to his late mother]

Davis spent most of 2017 on the practice squad.

The Redskins placed two players on the injured reserve list earlier Sunday after MRIs showed that rookie running back Derrius Guice and tight end Manasseh Garner tore ACLs during the preseason game. The camp injuries are starting to pile up for a team that placed 23 players on injured reserve last season.

