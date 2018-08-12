RICHMOND — Playful words and stiff competition between Washington Redskins and New York Jets players quickly escalated into multiple skirmishes, including a large brawl that spilled out in front of fans in attendance for the first of three joint practice days.

Fight breaks out in Jets-Redskins practice. About 40 guys involved. Spills over into the crowd even. Trent Williams heavily involved. — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) August 12, 2018

Both Redskins starting tackles, Trent Williams and Morgan Moses, were involved in the first fight. But following the second brouhaha, which took place in between both fields, Moses was personally escorted off the field by Redskins Coach Jay Gruden.

Media is not permitted to shoot video during team drills, but fans in attendance posted clips of the fights on social media.

Here’s some footage of the Washington-Jets brawl, via Washington fan @LeeBarnes2000 pic.twitter.com/0dTtjrT2Cu — Master (@MasterTes) August 12, 2018

A heavy downpour ensued a short time later, resulting in a shortened practice.