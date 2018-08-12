RICHMOND — Playful words and stiff competition between Washington Redskins and New York Jets players quickly escalated into multiple skirmishes, including a large brawl that spilled out in front of fans in attendance for the first of three joint practice days.
Both Redskins starting tackles, Trent Williams and Morgan Moses, were involved in the first fight. But following the second brouhaha, which took place in between both fields, Moses was personally escorted off the field by Redskins Coach Jay Gruden.
Media is not permitted to shoot video during team drills, but fans in attendance posted clips of the fights on social media.
A heavy downpour ensued a short time later, resulting in a shortened practice.