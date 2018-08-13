

Jets wide receiver Terrelle Pryor (1) disclosed Monday that he broke his ankle in May. (Seth Wenig/AP)

RICHMOND — Former Washington Redskins receiver Terrelle Pryor revealed that he’s finally pain-free after undergoing two surgeries in eight months — including a broken ankle in May.“It’s a miracle,” he said, disclosing the unexpected injury news to reporters following Monday’s second joint practice between the Redskins and his new team, the New York Jets.

“One was the foot, one was the ankle,” he said, after being asked for clarification on his surgeries. “I tore three ligaments in my ankle — my foot — and then I broke my ankle in May.”

The detailed disclosure by Pryor — who also divulged that he won’t play in Thursday night’s preseason game against his former team — might get the attention of Jets Coach Todd Bowles, who is particularly tight-lipped about player injuries.

Pryor was a breakout star in Redskins camp last year after signing a one-year, prove-it deal. But his stint in Washington was short-lived. In Week 1, he suffered ligament damage in his right ankle and hobbled through half of the season before finally being placed on injured reserve in November.

“Being hurt just changes the total dynamics of your play,” said the quarterback-turned-receiver, who caught 20 receptions for 240 yards and a touchdown for Washington last season. “You’ve just got to really appreciate that and be humble about it. I don’t wish injury on anybody because this is a game we love to play. When it’s taken away from you, you can’t do it and you’re seeing your teammates out there playing and practicing, it sucks. It’s a horrible feeling. But we’re back now. We’ll just continue to work.”

Asked if he broke his ankle during Jets’ organized team activities, Pryor said: “Close, yeah.”

Pressed further, the receiver answered “yeah” when asked if the injury occurred in practice.

Although the 29-year-old acknowledged he is practicing with “a little hip deal right now,” he insisted he feels good. But Pryor did stress that playing in the preseason is a necessary step in his progression.

“I have to hit a preseason game, definitely,” he said. “ … The coaches want to see how I fit in with the team. Obviously, practice shows a lot, too, but I want to get out there in front of the fans, I want to get out there and make a play so I can hear people roar. That’s something that’s special to me, that’s something I want to do. And I know I can make those plays, and I will. But I’m just happy as hell that I’m healthy and that I’m able to walk and I don’t have to worry about pain in my foot and pain in my ankle. I beat two surgeries, man, so I’m here, I thank God and I thank you guys. Appreciate you guys.”

