

Redskins Coach Jay Gruden is hoping that joint practices with the Jets don’t lead to any more fights. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Redskins Coach Jay Gruden has spoken with the team and Jets Coach Todd Bowles in an attempt to quell tensions after multiple fights broke out during the first joint practices between the teams on Sunday.

A brawl that nearly spilled all the way into fans became national news that Gruden believes is overblown, but the coach took the responsibility on himself. The Redskins have hosted joint practices in recent years with the Patriots (2014) and Texans (2015), and fights broke out each time.

The Jets and Redskins are scheduled to practice together Monday and Tuesday and face each other in a preseason game on Thursday.

“I don’t think they happen all the time,” Gruden said before Monday’s session. “I just think they get blown up when they do happen, so it seems like they happen all the time.

“They’ve happened to us the last couple times, unfortunately, and that’s on me. I’ve got to do a better job of making them understand the importance of practice and getting work done and not fighting.”

Coaches are expected to keep things closely monitored with quick whistles Monday to avoid any extracurricular activity at the end of plays. Gruden seemed a bit frustrated that the fight overshadowed a productive day of practice between the two teams.

The Jacksonville Jaguars suspended defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. for his role in a post-practice incident Sunday, and the Redskins coach said he wouldn’t be opposed to doing the same if necessary.

“We could consider that,” Gruden said.

Gruden personally walked tackle Morgan Moses off the field Sunday after the biggest incident. Redskins players complained of a cheap shot after a Chris Thompson run and Gruden decided to call it a day for the veteran, who is still working his way back from offseason ankle surgery.

“Morgan was a little hot,” Gruden said. “Was a little heated and just wanted to get him calmed down a little bit. Took a shot on the sideline and he’s got a couple bad ankles and he took offense to it. I didn’t think he was going to get much work done that day, so just wanted to get him in here, cooled down and get his ankle looked at.”

There’s an understanding about teammates wanting to protect each other, but there is a fine line between that and escalating a situation. Gruden didn’t place blame, but thought there was some overreaction from his team. He said he only wants to put the whole thing behind them and focus on moving forward.

“We have a close-knit group and they’re very protective of one another,” Gruden said. “With that being said, sometimes people overreact when they’re trying to protect their guy. That’s kind of what happened yesterday.

“Who was right, who was wrong, I’m not going to get into that. But today, we’re going to make sure we play to the whistle and that’s it and move on to the next play. That’s the intent.”

