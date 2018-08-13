

A new rule this season states that a player cannot lower his helmet and initiate contact with an opponent. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

RICHMOND — NFL officials met with Redskins coaches and players on Sunday to discuss new rules that will be emphasized in 2018, and, as it has throughout the league this preseason, the new helmet-hitting rule dominated the conversation.

If the responses of Washington’s players are any indication, there is still widespread confusion as to how the penalty — which can also lead to ejections and suspensions — is to be avoided.

The Redskins had several questions for the officials during a 45-minute meeting that became argumentative at times. Running back Chris Thompson had a one-word answer when asked if he came away knowing how to adjust to the rule: “No.”

The rule states that a player cannot lower his helmet and initiate contact with an opponent. But there are gray areas the players still don’t understand.

“You go out there and you play football and you just leave it to them making the calls,” Thompson said. “The thing is, you can hate it as much as you want to and dislike some of the rules, but the rules are the rules. So, the thing is, we have to deal with it. We can’t change the stuff. Maybe we can talk about it when the season’s over.

“Right now, these are the rules and we have to find a way as runners and tacklers to adjust to it.”

There has been a lot of discussion about the rule this preseason, with players, coaches and observers throughout the league complaining about the confusing nature of it. The most recent example came during Saturday night’s preseason game between the Cardinals and Chargers, when Arizona safety A.J. Howard was flagged for a hit that many on social media deemed a textbook tackle.

NFL referee Carl Cheffers acknowledged that the rule is being called differently during the preseason, and a library of plays will be used as examples for teams moving into the regular season. He called the rule a “significant cultural change” to the game, but was confident that players and coaches will adjust.

“There’s gray areas in just about every rule that we have,” Cheffers said. “We live in the gray areas. That’s where we make a living. . . . Certainly, the point of [training] camp is for us to counsel with players in areas that get us involved in a play and force us to make a decision. We try to work with them to keep us out of those plays by changing their techniques.”

Cheffers was adamant that the rule applies to all 22 players, no matter the situation or location on the field. A running back who lowers his head while plunging into the line is just as susceptible to being flagged as a safety that puts his head down while coming up to make a tackle.

The line of scrimmage is an area of concern for Coach Jay Gruden. After the ball is snapped, linemen on both sides of the ball often make first contact with their helmets. There are also concerns for receivers who duck their heads to protect themselves.

“With the speed that these players are running and tackling and trying to get their pads down,” Gruden said, “I think these things are going to be in to question quite a bit. Hopefully they will err on the side of not throwing the flag instead of throwing the flag all the time.

“I think if you really look hard enough you could probably throw a flag at every play. But the intent, obviously, we understand, we want to protect the players without a doubt. All right. But at the speed that these guys play at, it’s easier said than done sometimes, is my point.”

Players said that in a sport that consists of large, athletic men running at full speed with the intention of bringing a ball-carrier to the ground, certain types of contact — including the one outlawed by this new rule — are unavoidable.

“At the end of the day, it’s a contact sport,” said linebacker Mason Foster. “It’s going to be tough no matter what. If you try to make boxing less violent, I don’t know how you do that. . . . It’s football at the end of the day.

“You’re playing against the best athletes in the world. You have to get them down however you can get them down. Sometimes there is going to be crazy, violent hits or loud collisions. You have to just keep working through it and continuing on different techniques and different ways to get guys on the ground within the rules.”

