

Jets’ rookie quarterback Sam Darnold impressed Redskins cornerback Josh Norman during joint practices. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

RICHMOND — Josh Norman thought he could bait him, confuse him, and get the rookie quarterback off his game. But after three days of joint practices, the Washington Redskins cornerback had nothing but rave reviews for Sam Darnold, the No. 3 overall pick in the draft and the potential new face of the New York Jets franchise.

“This little kid is not making mistakes! He’s really accurate,” Norman said Tuesday, following the final practice between the two teams. “ … It’s so crazy to see that at an early age. Dak [Prescott] had that, Carson [Wentz] has that. … So far, he’s impressed me. And I didn’t want him to.”

Norman admitted he thought the 21-year-old Darnold was “just a guy,” but after competing against the former University of Southern California starter, the veteran defensive back was surprised to see Darnold can do more than just launch “college-level” throws.

Darnold has yet to throw a pass in a regular-season game, but consider Norman a believer: “He has been doing a great job.”

The Redskins face the Jets Thursday night in a preseason game at FedEx Field.