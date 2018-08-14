

Jets wide receiver Terrelle Pryor had a rough few days of joint practices with the Redskins. (Seth Wenig/AP)

RICHMOND — Terrelle Pryor managed to get taunted by his former Washington Redskins teammates and anger his new head coach all in the span of three days.

The New York Jets receiver was called out publicly by Todd Bowles after Tuesday’s practice, a day after Pryor told reporters that he wasn’t playing in Thursday night’s preseason game against the Redskins at FedEd Field, and that he broke his ankle in May.

“Terrelle doesn’t need to be descriptive,” the typically tight-lipped Bowles said, blasting his new receiver of only five months. “I feel that he should keep his mouth shut and leave the injuries to me. I’ve already handled it. We had a conversation.”

Bowles on Pryor talking about his broken ankle to reporters: “I feel he should keep his mouth shut and leave the injuries to me.” #nyjets — Neil Best (@sportswatch) August 14, 2018

Bowles is known for being secretive about player injuries and has a track record of fining players for publicly discussing injuries.

Pryor’s problems extended to the practice field, too. Redskins players relentlessly jawed at their ex-teammate. Safety D.J. Swearinger was by far the most aggressive taunter of the bunch, and was heard calling Pryor “garbage” at one point. Later, after safety Montae Nicholson broke up a downfield pass thrown to Pryor during individual drills, Swearinger again hollered at Pryor and approached the receiver, who signed a one-year deal with the Jets in March.

As Pryor was egging on the 5-foot-10 Swearinger to keep talking, the veteran safety motioned as if he was going to punch the 6-foot-4 receiver. Pryor flinched.

By Day 3 of their joint practices, Pryor was more than ready to leave Richmond.

“I’m ready to get the [expletive] out of here,” Pryor said as he walked off the practice field, according to NBC Sports Washington.

