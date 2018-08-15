The Washington Redskins have hired have hired Todd Kline as the team’s chief commercial officer as the organization continues to retool its leadership on the business side of things. The team said Kline will handle “sponsorship sales and activations, media sales, suite sales and service, and special event sales.”

The Redskins also recently hired Brian Lafemina as president of business operations and chief operating officer and Jake Bye as senior vice president of consumer sales and marketing.

“I have always been impressed by Todd’s strategic vision, leadership skills and ability to create meaningful partnerships,” Lafemina said in a statement. “We are excited to bring an executive of his caliber to the Redskins, and I have no doubt that he will have a great impact on our business and in the community.”

Kline previously held the title of senior vice president, chief commercial officer for the Miami Dolphins and was in charge of sponsorship revenue and activations, including corporate partnerships, media sales and media rights from 2015-18. An 18-year naming rights deal for Hard Rock Stadium was signed by the Dolphins under his direction. Hard Rock International also became the official team hotel and resort, casual restaurant partner and hospitality sponsor.

Kline also worked for AEG Global Partnerships and the NFL Players Association before joining the Dolphins.

“It is an honor to join the leadership team of such a legendary franchise,” Kline said in a statement. “I look forward to working with Brian and his entire team to develop and execute a plan that can best fuel and support our organization’s vision.”

