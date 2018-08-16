

Washington’s Alex Smith takes a hit from New York’s Jordan Jenkins. (Brad Mills/USA Today Sports)

It wasn’t clear before Thursday’s Redskins-Jets game if fans would see Alex Smith play, but sure enough, the team’s biggest offseason acquisition was behind center for the game’s first drive. It turned out to be an eventful 71-yard march that featured a big hit on Smith’s first snap, followed by several pass completions and a field goal.

The Jets have not been known in recent years for mounting much of a pass rush, but on his first dropback in game action for the Redskins, Smith barely had time to get the ball out on a short pass to Paul Richardson before he was planted to the turf. New York linebacker Jordan Jenkins was flagged for roughing the passer on the play, but what pleased nervous fans at FedEx Field the most was the sight of Smith getting right back to his feet and staying in the contest.

Jordan Jenkins gets flagged on the first play of the game for this hit on Alex Smith. This is a new rule that already seems ridiculous. Looked like a clean hit to me. #Jets pic.twitter.com/5uK08a9JDV — Jesse Finver (@JFinverNews12) August 17, 2018

Later in the drive, Smith completed three passes for double-digit yardage, including an 11-yard connection with Josh Doctson on a third-and-nine play. Smith looked poised in the pocket, befitting his status as an accomplished veteran, and ended up completing four of his six passes for 48 yards in what would turn out to be his only drive before he was replaced by Colt McCoy.

However, more than a few Redskins fans in attendance may have suffered painful reminders of one of the frequent frustrations from the Kirk Cousins era, when the Smith-led drive bogged down near the end zone. With a 1st-and-goal from the 10, two runs by Rob Kelley gained six yards before Smith’s pass into the end zone for wide receiver Trey Quinn was broken up by Jets cornerback Buster Skrine.

Dustin Hopkins came on and hit the short field goal attempt to give Washington a 3-0 lead. On the ensuing Jets drive, another major offseason acquisition for the Redskins who had yet to make his preseason debut, first-round pick Daron Payne, made his presence felt.

On a third-down play at New York’s 22-yard line, Payne, a defensive tackle out of Alabama, sacked fellow first-rounder Sam Darnold for a seven-yard loss. Thus the start of the game included much for Redskins fans to savor from a pair of new, high-profile faces, even if not everything went as smoothly as they might have preferred.

Read more on the Redskins:

Gun violence hits home again for Redskins running back Kapri Bibbs

Redskins leaning heavily on young players in secondary after cutting Orlando Scandrick

Jets game may provide first looks at key Redskins additions Alex Smith and Daron Payne

Redskins make another addition to business side, hire Todd Kline as chief commercial officer