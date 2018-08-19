

Adrian Peterson is set to work out for the Redskins on Monday. (Bob Leverone/Associated Press, File)

The search for another running back is in full swing at Redskins Park and a future Hall of Famer is scheduled to make a visit.

Seven-time Pro Bowler Adrian Peterson plans to work out for the team Monday, according to a source with knowledge of the situation, as the organization looks to replenish a position that’s been ravaged by injuries. The Redskins only had three running backs — Rob Kelley, Kapri Bibbs and Chris Thompson — at the last two practices and are planning to sign at least one more.

Rookie Derrius Guice was lost for the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in the preseason opener and both Samaje Perine (sprained ankle) and Byron Marshall (lower leg) were injured in the second preseason game Thursday and are expected to be out multiple weeks.

Peterson remains unsigned after finished the 2018 season with the Arizona Cardinals. The 2012 NFL MVP ran for 448 yards in six games in Arizona last season and his last standout season was a 1,485-yard, 11-touchdown effort with the Vikings in 2014.

Former New York Giants running back Orleans Darkwa worked out for the team Sunday morning, but left without a deal. The 26-year-old rushed for a career-high 751 yards and five touchdowns in 2017. The undrafted college free agent originally signed with the Dolphins in 2014.

Kimberley A. Martin contributed to this report.