

Adrian Peterson takes a handoff from Alex Smith during practice this week. (Nick Wass/AP)

Washington Redskins vs. Denver Broncos

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m., FedEx Field

TV: NBC 4, NBC Sports Washington

Stream: NBCSports.com, NBC Sports App

Radio: 980 AM; 105.9 FM

As is customary for the third preseason game, Washington’s starters are expected to play more in Friday’s home exhibition against the Broncos than in any other tuneup before the regular season. Most of the focus will be on the Redskins debut of running back Adrian Peterson. The 2012 NFL MVP was signed Monday in the wake of rookie Derrius Guice’s season-ending injury, along with less serious injuries to running backs Samaje Perine and Byron Marshall. Friday represents the 33-year-old Peterson’s first chance in a game setting to show Coach Jay Gruden — and Redskins fans — that he still has something left in the tank after averaging 3.4 yards per carry with the Saints and Cardinals last season.

Gruden has already announced that tight end Jordan Reed and running back Chris Thompson won’t play against the Broncos. Receivers Maurice Harris, Cam Sims and Brian Quick are all out, while Jamison Crowder will be a game-time decision. Trent Williams is expected to make his preseason debut.

Quarterback Alex Smith, who sat out Washington’s first preseason game and played only one series in the Redskins’ 15-13 win over the Jets last week, figures to get a few more reps. Smith’s counterpart, former Vikings quarterback Case Keenum, is 9 for 17 for 83 yards in two preseason games after signing a two-year deal with Denver during the offseason.

It’s unclear how much Washington’s defensive regulars will play.

“We need all the work we can get, all the work that [Gruden] allows us to get,” safety D.J. Swearinger said. “After this week, it’s live bullets when we go to [Arizona]. It’s always good to get that real field work, the real game experience so we can be ready September 9.”

This post will be updated throughout Friday’s game.

