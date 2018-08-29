

Offensive tackle Morgan Moses. left, and guard Brandon Scherff block in the first quarter of last week’s preseason game against Denver. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Fans packed a ballroom in the Marriott Marquis in downtown Washington on Wednesday to raise money for charity and watch the Redskins hand out individual awards from the 2017 season at the 57th annual Welcome Home luncheon.

Right tackle Morgan Moses was named offensive player of the year, and linebacker Ryan Kerrigan was honored on the defensive side of the ball. Safety Deshazor Everett was named special teams player of the year.

[A trade brought Kevin Hogan home. Now he’s in a fight to make the Redskins’ roster.]

Moses was the lone offensive lineman to start every game in 2017, as the line was hit by injuries during a season in which the Redskins placed 23 players were placed on injured reserve.

Moses thanked the organization and the other offensive linemen and had a special message for his wife, who gave birth three weeks ago.

“She’s tired,” Moses said. “I want to thank her. Obviously, playing football is a strenuous game. Any time you’ve got somebody at home that gets the hot tub ready for you and throws three bags of epsom salt in there to make you feel better, it’s a great deal.

“It would be selfish for me not to mention [the other linemen] because it takes all five of us to make the offense run out there. … We don’t get a lot of love, but everybody knows in our building … it takes all five of us.”

[875 pounds of fish, 54 dozen eggs and a kombucha machine: A week feeding an NFL team]

Kerrigan posted 46 tackles and a team-high 13 sacks while earning a Pro Bowl invitation. The three-time Pro Bowler was a half-sack from matching a career high. Kerrigan specifically thanked outside linebackers coach Chad Grimm and defensive coordinator Greg Manusky “who have really helped further me along in my career.”

Everett had 62 tackles in his third year in the league and five passes defended.

“What’s your value?” Everett said. Special teams “coach Ben [Kotwica] asked me that one time and that kind of drove me to continue to stand out. Not just be a player on the field, you want to stand out on the field. Increased my special teams play, my special teams role, my special teams leadership. That’s the only way I’m up here to receive this award today. It’s truly a blessing.”

The Redskins travel to face the Baltimore Ravens in the final preseason game Thursday. They play the season opener on the road against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 9.

