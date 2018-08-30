

Rob Kelley was running for a roster spot Thursday against the Ravens. (Mitch Stringer/USA Today Sports)

BALTIMORE — Rob Kelley doesn’t want to leave Washington.

The Redskins running back has been in the midst of a tight competition with Samaje Perine, Kapri Bibbs and Byron Marshall for what’s expected to be two roster spots behind Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson. Kelley, Perine and Bibbs each got their share of work in the preseason finale against the Ravens on Thursday, and Kelley, the former starter, ran like he had something to prove.

Teams must cut down to a 53-man roster by 4 p.m. Saturday.

Kelley finished with 49 yards on 11 carries and showed off his hands with two catches for 14 yards. He ran with purpose and had good vision from the opening touch of the game.

The third-year veteran seemed like a lock early in camp, even before injuries to second-round rookie Derrius Guice, Perine and Marshall forced a shuffle at the position. Peterson was brought in after a pair of practices in which Kelley, Bibbs and Thompson were the only participants, and Thompson was held out of the preseason to allow him to recover from a broken leg.

Peterson, a future Hall of Famer, ran for 56 yards on 11 carries in last week’s preseason game after a few days of practice and is now considered the team’s No. 1 back. It’s a near certainty the Redskins will keep four backs, not including the practice squad, so Kelley is in danger.

Meanwhile, Perine improved as camp progressed He suffered an ankle injury on his first carry of the second preseason game, a 30-yard gain, and then missed the third game. The 2017 fourth-round pick had a respectable 30 yards on seven carries against the Ravens, but a third-quarter fumble is the kind of play that drops a player down the depth chart. And there’s not much room to drop with Saturday looming. This has been an issue in the past, as Perine had two fumbles as a rookie.

[Redskins close out preseason with a 30-20 loss to Ravens]

Bibbs didn’t see as much action as Kelley or Perine, but he made the most of his opportunities. He caught a 26-yard pass on a wheel route in the third quarter and performed well in pass protection. The fifth-year veteran finished with three catches for 41 yards and two carries for 11 yards.

“You obviously want to just have those games where you’re really balling, balling,” Bibbs said. “But just on the technical side, pass protection and stuff like that, I did enjoy what I put on film today. I also want to keep gaining and getting better from that as well.”

The running back decision will be a tricky one for the coaching staff, which has to figure out what it values. Both Kelley and Perine are more traditional early-down backs, but the team already has that in Peterson.

Coach Jay Gruden has said he would like insurance for Thompson, one of the better third-down backs in the league. That would be Bibbs or Marshall, who was having a strong camp before being sidelined with the ankle injury. He hasn’t practiced since going down in the second preseason game.

Both Bibbs and Marshall were midseason pickups last season, and players with their skill set are easier to find after 31 other teams cut down from 90 to 53 players.

“You put together a résumé all through OTAs,” Bibbs said, “all through training camp and all four preseason games. It isn’t just about the last one. The fourth one is probably just the cherry on top.

“At the same time, you want to keep the whole thing clean and ball out the whole time you’re here.”

Read more from Post Sports:

He spent his whole life working toward one goal: The big leagues. Then, it rained.

Take a good look at these Nationals. You won’t be seeing a lot of them next season.

As college football season dawns, Maryland braces for days of reckoning

The Rams are talented, volatile and a Super Bowl favorite. Can Sean McVay pull it all together?

With little sign of resolution, NFL poised to go into season with anthem policy on hold