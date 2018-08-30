

Redskins running back Rob Kelley (20) is likely to make the final 53-man roster, but he isn’t a lock. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

The month-long fight to make the Redskins’ 53-man roster essentially comes to a conclusion Thursday night. Those on the bubble have one last chance to make an impression when the team makes the short trip to Baltimore to face the Ravens in the preseason finale. Most starters are unlikely to play, setting up one final audition. NFL teams must cut their rosters down to 53 players by 4 p.m. Saturday.

“You try to weigh all of it, really,” Coach Jay Gruden said about making roster decisions. “You look at their past performance in the NFL. You look at what they’ve done since OTAs. You look at their performance in the preseason. You look at their health. You look at what they can offer on special teams — all that is very, very important.”

The running backs have provided the most intriguing roster race to this point. Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson are locks to make the team, but everything else is unclear. Former starter Rob Kelley seems to have the inside track with a 704-yard, six-touchdown season on his resume. He’s slimmed down and is catching the ball better out of the backfield, but his roster chances are not 100 percent. Samaje Perine will play after suffering an ankle injury in the second preseason game, which facilitated the Peterson signing, and missing the third. The 2017 fourth-round pick ran for 603 yards as a rookie. Kapri Bibbs is an all-around back in the mold of Thompson, and Coach Jay Gruden has said the team would like to keep another as insurance for Thompson, who suffered a season-ending injury last year. Byron Marshall profiled as that type of player, but he hasn’t practiced since suffering an ankle injury in the second preseason game. The Redskins are likely to keep just four running backs.

“I think everybody understands the competition at every position,” Gruden said, “so those conversations will take place, have taken place. Samaje has been unavailable as of late, so now it’s important for him to get back in there and make a run and Rob [Kelley] the same thing. The competition is still there without a doubt. They know what’s up. They’re pros.”

[A trade brought Kevin Hogan home. Now he’s in a fight to make the Redskins’ roster.]

The receiver competition gets tight after the starting trio of Paul Richardson, Jamison Crowder and Josh Doctson. Trey Quinn was the last player selected in the draft and it would be a surprise if he doesn’t make the team. He has shown excellent hands in camp, runs good routes and has been studying behind Crowder in the slot. That would leave likely two receiver spots, if the team keeps six, with three contenders to fill them. Maurice Harris had an outstanding camp until a concussion took him off the field. His play likely earned him a spot unless the injury factors in. Brian Quick is the veteran of the rotation and had a good early start to camp, but missed a large portion due to a thigh injury. Undrafted rookie Cam Sims has shown a penchant to make the spectacular play and he uses his 6-foot-5 frame well.

The offensive line is pretty well set with tackles Trent Williams, Morgan Moses, Ty Nsekhe and third-round rookie Geron Christian. Center Chase Roullier is in along with guards Brandon Scherff and Shawn Lauvao. Tony Bergstrom probably will make the team, as he has been the primary backup center as a guard who can play both positions. Guards Tyler Catalina and Kyle Kalis and tackles John Kling and T.J. Clemmings are in limbo.

The defensive line is also fairly secure, with first-round pick Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, Matt Ioannidis, Ziggy Hood, fifth-round pick Tim Settle and Anthony Lanier. There’s some flexibility here with the numbers, particularly if Stacy McGee starts the season on the reserve physically unable to perform list. Veteran Phil Taylor is at risk of being cut.

[Redskins optimistic about defensive line despite starters having not played together in preseason]

Linebacker certainly gets muddy after Ryan Kerrigan, Zach Brown, Mason Foster, Preston Smith, Ryan Anderson and Pernell McPhee. There’s a ton of upside with sixth-round rookie Shaun Dion Hamilton as injuries slowed his collegiate career as a captain at Alabama. Martrell Spaight has gotten better as the preseason wore on, and he has the most experience of the non-locks after posting 75 tackles and starting six games for the Redskins last season. Gruden has raved about Pete Robertson, Zach Vigil is versatile and a good communicator in the middle and Josh Harvey-Clemons ran the first team when Brown missed OTAs and adds value in pass coverage. Special teams will play a huge role in which linebackers make the team.

The safety position is pretty well set with D.J. Swearinger, Montae Nicholson, Deshazor Everett and fourth-round rookie Troy Apke. Kenny Ladler could make it, given his versatility to play safety or corner.

The cornerbacks are in a tight race to make the roster. Starters Josh Norman and Quinton Dunbar and nickelback Fabian Moreau are locks. Undrafted rookie Danny Johnson has been one of the biggest surprises of camp, as he seems to have outperformed draft picks in Greg Stroman and Adonis Alexander (supplemental draft). This is a big special teams position, and Stroman has performed well as a return man. Alexander has the type of frame defensive coordinators covet at 6-3, 197 pounds. Josh Holsey is also in the mix here despite missing all of camp and the preseason with a non-football foot injury. He played 12 games as a seventh-round rookie in 2017.

Lastly, third-string quarterback Kevin Hogan will try to convince the organization to keep three signal-callers in what could come down to a numbers decision. Alex Smith won’t play against the Ravens, and neither will Colt McCoy, who is dealing with a thumb injury. Hogan may play the entire game after putting together two touchdown drives at the end of the third preseason game.

“You want to let these guys play it out until the bitter end, and that’s kind of what we’re doing,” Gruden said. “Injuries will play a part of it; numbers at certain positions will play a part of it. Like, we don’t know how many tight ends we’re going to keep, how many backs we’re going to keep, how many offensive linemen we are going to keep, and that has an impact on inside backers, safeties and corners . . . But there’s still quite a few jobs that are still open for the taking.”

