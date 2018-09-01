

Redskins wide receiver Cam Sims makes a catch during training camp. An undrafted free agent, Sims appears to have earned a spot on the 53-man roster (Steve Helber/Associated Press)

Late in the spring, back when wide receiver Cam Sims and cornerback Danny Johnson sat through three days of the NFL draft without their names getting called, neither man could have expected they would be on a team’s roster the first week of the season.

But Saturday afternoon, as Washington Redskins players made the lonely walk to dreaded meeting with coaches, their playbooks in hand, no one called for Sims or Jackson. By the 4 p.m. deadline, Johnson’s friends were tweeting their congratulations to him, and a source close to Sims said the receiver’s mother was celebrating her son’s improbable rise to the NFL.

Both won tight battles for key positions on a roster that remained fluid several hours after the final cuts were made. Sims’s was probably the biggest victory — and a bit of a surprise — as the team kept him over seven-year veteran Brian Quick, who caught six passes for Washington last year.

Concerned they might make more moves as they scour the waiver lists, the Redskins did not plan to make any official announcements about the final roster until late Saturday night.

Still, enough of a picture emerged through conversations with league sources that the framework of the team’s roster had become clear.

With Adrian Peterson having apparently won the starting running back spot, the team cut Kapri Bibbs, despite Bibbs’s solid play in the preseason. As of the deadline, it appeared the Redskins had kept five backs including Peterson, Chris Thompson, Rob Kelley, Samaje Perine and Byron Marshall. Sources said the team had been approached by several teams interested in trading for one of the running backs. Coach Jay Gruden has also said that Marshall, who has dealt with a high leg injury, might start the year on injured reserve.

[Rob Kelley runs for a roster spot in Redskins’ final preseason game]

The Redskins likely kept six wide receivers with Sims, Maurice Harris and Trey Quinn backing up starters Jamison Crowder, Paul Richardson Jr. and Josh Doctson. Jeremy Sprinkle appears to have won the third and final tight end spot behind Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis. They retained at least eight offensive linemen with Geron Christian, Tony Bergstrom and Ty Nsekhe presumably earning spots as backups on the final roster.

Much murkier is the defense, where the fates of several backups were unclear.

At the deadline, backup defensive linemen Ziggy Hood, Tim Settle and Anthony Lanier appeared to remain on the roster. Backup linebackers Ryan Anderson and Zach Vigil also looked to have made the team. Reserve middle linebacker Martrell Spaight put out a vague tweet that seemed to indicate he might have been cut; ESPN later reported that he was released. Calls to his agent were not returned. Also uncertain was which defensive backs had been cut and which had been kept. Long shots Quin Blanding and Prince Charles Iworah were confirmed released but the status of several others remained unknown, suggesting the team might be making more moves at these spots.

There also was no word on whether third-string quarterback Kevin Hogan was kept. The Redskins seemed to want to keep only two QBs, but backup Colt McCoy missed practices last week with a finger injury that Gruden said was not serious.

Still, the biggest news might have been Sims making the team. He had intrigued Washington’s coaches and executives all summer by making plays in training camp. At 6-foot-5 with long arms, he created an appealing pass target and is something the Redskins desperately need — a player who can leap for high passes in the back of the end zone. Two weeks ago, Redskins General Manager Doug Williams said Sims had “thrown a grenade” into the receiver competition.

[Cam Sims followed a huge mistake with a big play and still has a shot at a roster spot]

He was inconsistent in preseason games but he seems to have shown enough to stick — if for no other reason than the coaches didn’t want to lose him. His status seemed in doubt after he failed to make a catch in Thursday night’s 30-20 preseason loss to Baltimore, but Quick — his primary competition — only caught one pass.

“He’s still raw as raw can be,” Gruden said of Sims after the second preseason game. “He’s a big, talented guy. He’s got big, strong hands. He’s a size mismatch for some corners. He can high-point and jump. That’s good. We’ve still got to clean up some of his routes, some of those stems, some of his alignments. But overall, you just look for a young guy like that to make steady progress and he has done that.”

Johnson, who played at Southern, was the biggest surprise of the camp, steadily moving up the depth chart. His development was a big reason the team was comfortable with releasing Orlando Scandrick in the middle of camp.

