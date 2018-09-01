

The Redskins have to trim their roster down to 53 players by 4 p.m. Saturday. (Photo by Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

The Washington Redskins have to trim their roster to the final 53 players by 4 p.m. Saturday. They went into Thursday night’s preseason game with 90 players but that number was cut to 89 on Friday with word that backup offensive lineman Tyler Catalina has been placed on injured reserve with season-ending shoulder surgery.

This morning, they cut receiver Shay Fields who had been signed in the offseason as a rookie free agent from Colorado. Linebacker Jerod Fernandez has also been released. He is considered a practice squad possibility for Washington if he isn’t picked up by someone else. Receiver Dan Williams has been released, as well.

Kendall Calhoun, an intriguing offensive line prospect signed late in camp has been cut.

The first cut that might be considered a small surprise is tight end J.P. Holtz, who looked solid in the preseason. His release is probably good news for Jeremy Sprinkle, an excellent pass catcher.

Linebacker Casanova McKinzy has be released. The roster is at 84.

This story will be updated.