

Kapri Bibbs during Washington’s third preseason game. (Alex Brandon/AP)

A day after Redskins Coach Jay Gruden lamented cutting running back Kapri Bibbs, the team added Bibbs to its practice squad, with the possibility of adding him to its 53-man roster later in the week.

Bibbs, who Gruden said Saturday night “had done everything right” through training camp, was cut as part of a backfield numbers crunch created when Washington signed Adrian Peterson two weeks ago. The Redskins kept five running backs when they made their final cuts Saturday, but one of those players, Byron Marshall, will probably be placed on injured reserve with a sprained medial collateral ligement. Gruden hinted Sunday that the Redskins might sign Bibbs to the practice squad with the intent of moving him up to the 53-man roster later this week if Marshall goes on injured reserve.

[Redskins 53-man roster analysis: Washington hopes injury issues won’t deplete depth again]

Bibbs, who played parts of three seasons with the Broncos and Redskins, is popular in the locker room and played well in the preseason, carrying 13 times for 106 yards and leading the team with 13 catches for another 119 yards. There seemed a sentiment around the organization that coaches and executives wanted to find a way to keep him on the team, so much so that he still had a stall in the team’s locker room Sunday.

Joining Bibbs on the practice squad are wide receivers Simmie Cobbs Jr. and Darvin Kidsy, tight end Matt Flanagan, tackle Timon Parris, defensive tackle JoJo Wicker, linebacker Cassanova McKinzy and defensive back Kenny Ladler. All were let go in Saturday’s round of roster cuts.

One player Washington apparently hoped to bring back was reserve quarterback Kevin Hogan, the McLean native who starred at Washington’s Gonzaga in high school. Hogan, cut Saturday, also still had a stall in the team’s locker room Sunday, but he was claimed by the Broncos, who have apparently made him their third-string quarterback after releasing former first-round pick Paxton Lynch.

The Redskins have room to sign at least two more players to the practice squad (three if Bibbs moves to the active roster). Most teams who keep just two quarterbacks, as Washington did, put a third quarterback on their practice squad.

