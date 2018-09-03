Danny Johnson overcomes small-school stigma to make roster



Danny Johnson made the Redskins’ 53-man roster. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Danny Johnson had to be talked into playing high school football. Basketball was his first love and the football coach had to beg Johnson, a well-known middle-school athlete, to play.

Eight years later, Johnson, a cornerback out of Southern University, is one of two undrafted rookies to make the Redskins 53-man roster.

“It’s still is surreal to me,” Johnson said. “I can’t even explain how it feels. I don’t have the words to explain how I feel, just being a small kid from Jackson, Louisiana and I’m just blessed to be here.

“It means a lot, especially after not hearing my name called during the draft.”

The tears were flowing back in Louisiana on Saturday as cuts were being made around the NFL before a 4 p.m. roster deadline. Johnson has a group text with a bunch of family members and broke the news there instead of making individual calls.

“I screamed, I cried,” Lisa Ferguson Johnson, Danny’s mother, said. “It was just a happy moment. That’s like a dream there.”

Johnson’s success isn’t a complete surprise to the family considering they’ve grown accustomed to his persistent hard work and determination, but they never envisioned an NFL career. He was an outstanding student at Southern that received a criminal justice degree and graduated high school with honors despite having a son, Aiden, when he was 16-years-old. All the while he continued to excel in athletics. The belief of a future in football truly set in when Johnson was invited to the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine.

Johnson was a star collegiate cornerback despite switching positions once he got to the FCS school. He played quarterback as a high school senior out of need and was a receiver beforehand. At 5-foot-9, 181-pounds, Johnson was undersized, but one of the best athletes on the field every week. A dynamic one-handed interception against Alcorn as a college senior turned heads and gained more attention from NFL scouts. Doug Williams, however, had been watching for years. During the offseason, Johnson trained with Ken Anio, a former Grambling State cornerback that Williams has known for years. Johnson is also from the same hometown as Williams’s mother.

The Redskins senior vice president of player personnel is a Grambling State product and has a respect for what historically black colleges and universities can produce. Ferguson Johnson remembers the criticisms her son received for not going to a bigger football program and how “they kind of looked at him like he couldn’t” make the league.

Williams is actually happy about those biases, in this case, because he believes Johnson could have played anywhere.

“You could say he probably could’ve gotten drafted, but I’m going to be a little selfish,” Williams said., “and say I’m glad he didn’t because I don’t know if we would’ve [been able to select him].

“It’s unfortunate if guys feel that way [about historically black colleges and universities]. I can remember when I was a rookie way back when, when I first got to Tampa and you had guys pulling people’s collars. … David Lewis made a statement, he said you guys in the SWAC didn’t play no football. I told him, you might be right, but on the field on offense nothing starts until I tell them when to snap the ball. You’re looking at over 29 NFL Hall of Famers that went to historical black colleges. People that think that way, it’s unfortunate.”

Redskins coach Jay Gruden continually gave Johnson more and more snaps as the summer, training camp and preseason wore on. Observers really took notice when the organization released Orlando Scandrick just months after signing the veteran to a free agent deal. The position had been in need of talent after the Redskins traded away nickelback Kendall Fuller and allowed starting cornerback Bashaud Breeland to walk in free agency. Gruden said the play of the young players, in part, precipitated the move. By the end of preseason, Johnson was getting second-team reps.

“He’s been playing inside and outside,” Gruden said. “And he’s just been a great, tough, competitive player throughout camp, not only as a defensive back, but also on special teams. [He has] the ability to return the ball if need be. I just love his flexibility.”

Johnson’s older sister Jaquanna laughed and called him spoiled as the only boy with four sisters, but he never took that attitude to athletics. She and his mother described him as focused and determined. The family helped with Aiden so Johnson could continue to concentrate on school and athletics, but they saw him mature even more after having a son. Ferguson Johnson said she didn’t raise any fools and homework came first in the household.

The two talk every day, but Johnson has wanted to avoid any distractions. The family wanted to attend a preseason game, but Johnson told them to wait. Now the plan is to be in D.C. for the home opener against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 16. There will be a large group wearing Johnson T-shirts, same as they did when he was in high school and at Southern. There’s already anticipation for Monday Night Football on Week 5 at the Superdome in New Orleans, where Johnson has played many times.

It’s a scenario the family never imagined 10 years ago.

“I felt like I belonged the whole time,” Johnson said. “It was just about showcasing. If I don’t believe in myself nobody else will. I just had to come out and continue to play with that confidence and I feel like that’s what gave me an edge.”