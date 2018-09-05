Jordan Reed and Chris Thompson are cleared for Redskins’ opener versus Cardinals



Redskins tight end Jordan Reed will play in the team’s season opener vs. Arizona. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Redskins Coach Jay Gruden said tight end Jordan Reed, who did not play in any preseason games after offseason toe surgeries, is healthy and won’t have any restrictions for Sunday’s opener at Arizona. He was not on Washington’s first injury report.

Reed is listed as the starting tight end on the team’s depth chart, but Gruden didn’t specifically name him the starter or say how much he expects Reed to play. He pointed to Washington’s depth at the position and said he might try to get Reed “blows” during the game.

Reed later said the pain has subsided in his toes.

“I feel better every week, and the toes are feeling better and pain is going away.

“You should expect to see a healthy Jordan Reed,” he said, then paused, considering the line of questions that might follow given the injuries that have happened in recent years. “Ah, I ain’t going to talk about it, I’m just going to play. I’m excited.”

Running back Chris Thompson, who also didn’t play in the preseason while recovering from a broken leg suffered in Week 12 last year, said he is healthy as well and will resume his role as the team’s third-down back.

Newly signed Adrian Peterson is expected to be the team’s early-down back, and when Gruden was asked how many carries he thought Peterson might get on Sunday, he smiled and said: “Ideally, 40 would be great.”

He followed that with the caveat that he believes the Cardinals “like to stack the box,” potentially cutting off holes for Peterson to break through.

Peterson, who said he could have rushed another 15 times after his one preseason game against Denver, seemed to like the idea of 40 carries.

“I’ll take 40,” he said.

Injury updates

Wide receiver Maurice Harris did not practice Wednesday as he continues to recover from a concussion. Linebacker Zach Brown, who has missed practice time recently with an oblique injury, and backup quarterback Colt McCoy, who was sidelined with a thumb injury, were listed on the injury report but participated in the entire practice.

Running back Byron Marshall, who has sprained knee ligaments, was placed on injured reserve. Kapri Bibbs is expected to replace him on the roster, but Bibbs missed practice with an illness on Wednesday.