

If the Redskins can get running back Adrian Peterson moving against the Cardinals, it could open up Washington’s passing game. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Sunday’s Redskins-Cardinals game could be a classic battle of a promising offense against a promising defense. The Cardinals have been remade in the image of new head coach Steve Wilks, who loves tough, aggressive defenses. The Redskins are going to have to find ways to establish the run and get around Arizona’s pass rush with the hopes of then picking apart one of the NFL’s best secondaries.

Adrian Peterson vs. the Cardinals run defense

Arizona does not have an overly large defense, but the Cardinals’ front seven are quick and like to attack. They have been adept at cutting off run games to the outside. Adrian Peterson, who is more of a vertical runner, could be a tricky test for the Arizona front, especially with as strong a line as the Redskins.

The Cardinals were strong against the run last year and crowded the front at times to stop big running attacks. If Peterson has success pushing up the middle, it could take away one of Arizona’s great strengths and make it easier for Alex Smith to pick apart their secondary.

Cardinals running game vs. Redskins defensive front

Despite giving up more rushing yards than any team in the NFL last year, the Redskins consider their defensive line to be a strength. They are excited about the potential of Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne as well as the stability of third year player Matt Ioannidis.

It makes sense to imagine Wilks will want to establish a fierce offensive line and a powerful running attack in Arizona. David Johnson, who rushed for 1,239 yards in 2016, is healthy after a dislocated wrist took away his 2017. He could be the key to a robust Cardinals attack.

Redskins pass rush vs. Sam Bradford

Bradford is the Cardinals’ quarterback of the moment, which gets Arizona to its eventual starter, Josh Rosen. Bradford is experienced but he isn’t elusive. A good pass rush can give him problems.

Redskins linebacker Preston Smith might be Bradford’s greatest threat. Six of Smith’s 20 career sacks are of Bradford in the three games they played against each other. The Cardinals quietly like their offensive line, but if Washington gets to Bradford early, that confidence could erode quickly.

Redskins receivers vs. Cardinals secondary

This might be the most complete defensive backfield Arizona has had in some time. Cornerback Patrick Peterson is always dangerous and the Cardinals are loaded with skilled, physical safeties. While Washington has plenty of weapons offensively, they haven’t worked together as a complete group as much while key players rested injuries.

Smith is good at spreading the ball around and finding open players. He will use not only his receivers but tight ends Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis. If Peterson establishes the run early, the Redskins’ passing game should open up. Still, the Cardinals’ secondary will be a rugged test for the durability and effectiveness of a promising collection of Washington receivers.

Chandler Jones vs. Redskins offensive line

This will be one of those classic strength-against-strength matchups. Whenever the Redskins talk about the hopes they have for their offense this year their words are prefaced by some variation of “with the line we have …” Players and coaches are sure they can do almost anything with their offensive line, especially on the left with Trent Williams at tackle.

At defensive end, Jones is a ferocious pass rusher who had 17 sacks last season. By himself, he is a force. But part of what was supposed to make the Cardinals’ pass rush so dangerous was the presence of Markus Golden on the opposite side. Golden has been recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament tear suffered early last year and did not practice the first half of the week, casting doubt on his ability to play Sunday. Even without Golden, Jones is a huge problem for Washington. With Golden, Jones would have been extremely dangerous.

