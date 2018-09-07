

Redskins rookie wide receiver Trey Quinn, the final pick in the 2018 draft, could receive significant snaps in the season opener at Arizona. (Photo by Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Washington Redskins receiver Maurice Harris, who missed practice Friday as he continues to recover from a concussion, has been officially ruled out for Sunday’s game at Arizona.

Defensive end Ryan Kerrigan and receiver Jamison Crowder were new additions to the injured list, but both are expected to be fine Sunday. Kerrigan was listed with a hip injury that limited him Friday. Crowder did not practice because of a personal matter.

Left tackle Trent Williams was listed as limited for a second consecutive day, but Coach Jay Gruden said Thursday that the team was just managing his reps.

The absence of Harris likely means rookie Trey Quinn, the final pick in the 2018 draft, will see significant snaps in his pro debut. The team kept six receivers and Harris has the most experience of the reserves with two seasons and 12 receptions for 128 yards and one touchdown. That leaves Quinn and undrafted rookie Cam Sims behind Josh Doctson, Paul Richardson Jr. and Crowder. Quinn has worked mostly out of the slot this offseason and took to learning from Crowder. Sims was a regular playmaker through the summer, training camp and preseason and was one of two undrafted rookies to make the 53-man roster.

Coach Jay Gruden was unsure how many receivers would be active as of Thursday.

“Trey Quinn obviously has shown ability to play every position,” Gruden said earlier in the week. “He’s very, very smart, he’s detailed in his routes, strong hands, great after the catch, so I don’t worry about Trey one bit. He’s coming in like a veteran, and he’s learning from a pretty good player in Jamison, so he’s taken a lot of reps when Jamison was down for a few days, and performed extremely well.

“Cam, obviously, showed flashes early and . . . but he’s taken a little bit of a back seat because of his injury. But, he’s now recovered and has got all the tools needed to be a good receiver. How much we use him will be dependent on how Maurice Harris is.”

Cardinals defensive end Markus Golden has been ruled out as he recovers from an anterior cruciate ligament tear. Tight end Jermaine Gresham (Achilles), running back T.J. Logan (ankle), defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche (foot) and defensive tackle Olsen Pierre (toe) were all limited Friday and are listed as questionable to play Sunday. Offensive lineman Korey Cunningham and defensive tackle Corey Peters were both full participants in Friday’s session.

