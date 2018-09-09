

Redskins running back Adrian Peterson celebrates a second-quarter touchdown during Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Adrian Peterson is back and he’s moving up the NFL’s record lists.

The future Hall of Famer surpassed Jim Brown to take over 10th place in career rushing yards in the first quarter against the Cardinals. He then scored his 100th career rushing touchdown in the second quarter, moving him into a three-way tie for seventh place on that list along with Shaun Alexander and Marshall Faulk.

The Redskins only signed Peterson after falling into a bind in late July with running backs Samaje Perine, Byron Marshall and rookie Derrius Guice all out with injuries. The team was practicing with just three backs before Peterson was signed. It didn’t take long for the former Viking, Saint and Cardinal to take over the starting job and he got off to a blazing start Sunday.

The 33-year-old ran with vision, patience, speed and power to post 53 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries in the first half. The touchdown put the Redskins up 14-0. He also had an 18-yard reception.

There was a belief in some NFL circles that Peterson was washed up after averaging a career-low 3.4 yards per carry in 2017 between the Cardinals and Saints., with whom he had a total of 529 yards in 10 games. He played just three games in 2016 due to injury.

Read more:

Redskins-Cardinals live updates: The Alex Smith era begins

Brewer: Alex Smith feels like a good fit for Redskins. We’ll find out for sure Sunday.

NFL Week 1: Browns, Steelers finish in a wild tie; Bengals player ejected for hit on Andrew Luck