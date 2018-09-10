

The Washington Redskins largely escaped injuries during their season-opening 24-6 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, but they did see two players go down: wide receivers Trey Quinn and Cam Sims.

Coach Jay Gruden said Monday that both players were diagnosed with high-ankle sprains, and the team was waiting to find out if surgery would be required for either player.

With Maurice Harris still in the concussion protocol, that leaves the Redskins with just three healthy receivers: Jamison Crowder, Josh Doctson and Paul Richardson.

On Sunday, free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant, who was released this offseason by the Dallas Cowboys, tweeted that the Patriots and Redskins were teams he would like to play for, sparking some public discussion as to whether Bryant could find himself with Washington.

Naw I’m ok.. I rather go somewhere I can show case my skills for real.. if I line up next to Gronk hogan Edelman I’m for sure getting a 1 on 1 match up plus I won’t be getting criticized controlled for expressing my love for the game..Washington is cool as well https://t.co/lywVw8QzIa — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 9, 2018

However, a person with knowledge of the situation said Monday that the Redskins aren’t interested in signing Bryant.

Gruden said that the team is waiting to see how long all three players — Quinn, Sims and Harris — will be out before making a decision on any possible roster moves. The Redskins currently have two wide receivers on their practice squad in Simmie Cobbs and Darvin Kidsy, either of whom could possibly be brought up to the team’s 53-man roster. The team could also potentially contact veteran wideout Brian Quick, who played 11 games for Washington last season but was released when the team cut down to its final roster before the season.

