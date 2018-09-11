

Brian Quick is returning to the Washington Redskins, as the team is dealing with injuries at the wide receiver position. His agency, Sports Trust Advisors, tweeted Tuesday morning that the six-year veteran will re-sign with the organization.

Quick was released when the team made final cuts for its 53-man roster. The team kept six receivers, including rookies Trey Quinn and Cam Sims. Both Quinn and Sims suffered high-ankle sprains during a 24-6 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Coach Jay Gruden said Monday the team was awaiting more information to see if surgery would be for required for either player.

Receiver Maurice Harris has been out multiple weeks with a concussion and did not play in the season opener. The combination of those three injuries left the Redskins with three healthy receivers in starters Josh Doctson, Jamison Crowder and Paul Richardson.

Public discussion about Dez Bryant possibly joining the organization has swirled since he was cut by the Cowboys in April. Bryant specifically mentioned the New England Patriots and Redskins in a tweet Sunday about teams he would potentially be interested in joining, rekindling the rumors. A person with knowledge of the situation, however, said the Redskins are not interested in signing the three-time Pro Bowl wideout.

Quick was a second-round pick of the Rams in 2012 and played five seasons with the organization before he signed with Washington in March of 2017. He played 11 games last season, recording six catches for 76 yards.

Quick was considered a bubble player as the Redskins cut down to the 53-man roster. He missed some time before the season with a thigh injury while Sims, an undrafted free agent, developed into a playmaker. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Quick has 111 career reception for 1,575 yards, including a season-high 41 catches for 564 yards and three touchdowns in 2016.

The Redskins have Simmie Cobbs and Darvin Kidsy on the practice squad and either could be moved up to the 53-man roster if the team wants an additional receiver on the roster.

