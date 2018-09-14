

Paul Richardson may miss Sunday’s home-opener against the Colts due to a shoulder injury. (Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Washington Redskins wide receiver Paul Richardson is questionable to play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts due to a shoulder injury suffered last week.

The speedy pass-catcher was the team’s biggest free agent signing of the offseason, inking a five-year, $40 million deal to add a deep threat to the passing game. Coach Jay Gruden said Richardson aggravated the AC joint while falling to the ground during the season-opening 24-6 win over the Cardinals.

Rookie safety Troy Apke (hamstring) has been ruled out of Sunday’s game, while right tackle Morgan Moses (knee) and Maurice Harris (concussion) are questionable.

The Redskins are already thin at wide receiver, with Trey Quinn and Cam Sims placed on injured reserve this week after each had surgery to repair a high-ankle sprain. The team signed veteran Brian Quick back after he was released at the end of the preseason. Jehu Chesson was also signed from the practice squad.

Harris could miss a second-consecutive week to start the season after being out about a month. He returned to practice on a limited basis this week and while he’s been cleared to participate in practice, Gruden said he has not been cleared to play in a game.

“It’s more about how I feel now,” Harris said. “Making sure I’m 100 percent and getting the reps in practice and getting back on track. It’s just kind of, really, a gray area of how I feel.”

The Colts will be without starting left tackle Anthony Castonzo and defensive tackle Denico Autry. Castonzo has been hampered by a hamstring injury that kept him out of a season-opening loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. An ankle injury kept Autry out of practice Thursday and Friday.

Indianapolis will be missing both tackles after starter J’Marcus Webb suffered a hamstring injury against the Bengals and was placed on injured reserve.

Offensive lineman Denzelle Good (wrist) and cornerback Chris Milton (concussion) are both out for the Colts, while safety Clayton Geathers (knee), running back Marlon Mack (hamstring) and defensive tackle Grover Stewart (shoulder) are all questionable.

