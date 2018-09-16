

Chris Thompson scores a touchdown against the Cardinals last week. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

After a dominating win in Week 1 at Arizona, the Redskins are back home to face the Colts with a chance to open the season 2-0 for the first time since 2011. Running backs Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson combined for 294 total yards against the Cardinals and quarterback Alex Smith was efficient in his Redskins debut, doing most of his damage with short passes to Peterson, Thompson and tight end Jordan Reed.

[NFL Week 2: How will injuries to Aaron Rodgers, Leonard Fournette shape big games?]

Washington’s defense nearly registered a shutout for the first time since 1991 and limited running back David Johnson to 37 yards rushing. The Colts, who dropped their season opener to the Bengals, don’t have a running back on their roster anywhere close to Johnson’s caliber, but quarterback Andrew Luck should provide the Redskins’ secondary a stiffer test than Sam Bradford did a week ago. Luck, who threw five touchdown passes in these teams’ last meeting in 2014, looked sharp in Week 1 after missing all of last season with a shoulder injury.

This post will be updated throughout Sunday’s game.

Washington Redskins (1-0) vs. Indianapolis Colts (0-1)

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET, FedEx Field

TV: CBS

Radio: 630 and 980 AM; 92.7, 94.3 and 105.9 FM

Line: Redskins by 6

