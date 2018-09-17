

Wide receiver Breshad Perriman, a former first-round pick, was cut by the Ravens earlier this month. (Photo by Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

The Redskins have signed former Baltimore Ravens first-round pick Breshad Perriman to help fill their void at wide receiver, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a deal that wasn’t yet officially announced.

Perriman was one of several free agents on the offensive side of the ball to work out at the team’s facility on Monday. Coach Jay Gruden had said that the team was working on making a roster move, but did not elaborate.

Gruden also said that backup running back Rob Kelley could miss a month or a month and a half with the toe injury he suffered during Sunday’s 21-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Kelley’s was the only injury suffered during the game that could keep a player out in future weeks, according to Gruden. The team is waiting to find out if Kelley will need surgery.

The Perriman signing came a day after the offense was unspectacular in the loss to the Colts. He was the 26th overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft after starring at Central Florida, but was never able to establish himself as a productive player in the pros. He started four games in two years, recording 43 catches for 576 yards and three touchdowns. He was waived on Sept. 1.

Former first-round quarterback Paxton Lynch also worked out for the Redskins on Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who spoke anonymously to discuss a private workout. Lynch played two seasons with the Broncos and, like Perriman, was cut before this season.

