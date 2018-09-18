

Redskins cornerback Quinton Dunbar has gotten off to a very strong start this season. (Photo by Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

It would be easy for Washington Redskins fans to push the panic button coming out of a 21-9 defeat to the Indianapolis Colts at home, but there has been far too much good in Washington’s first two games to be too concerned.

Let’s take a look at four reasons to feel good about the Redskins’ start:

The defensive front looks legitimate. And, believe it or not, that includes the performance against the Colts. Despite getting home with a sack on Andrew Luck just once, the Redskins were able to notch 16 total pressures as a defense with the trio of Jonathan Allen, Matt Ioannidis and Ryan Kerrigan, in particular, repeating impressive opening performances as each generated at least three combined sacks, hits and hurries.

Allen’s future looks particularly bright, as the former first-round pick was one of the highest-graded players in the country while starring for Alabama, handling a large workload in the process. His NFL career is just 230 snaps old, having seen his rookie season curtailed by a Lisfranc injury in his foot, but he has come back strong from the injury. His 86.9 PFF grade two games into the season ranks in the top six for interior defensive linemen.

Another surprising success on the defensive line is Matt Ioannidis. After a slow start to his career, the former fifth-round pick has found a role as an inside pass rusher. Through two games, he has produced the second-best pressure rate among all interior linemen.

The secondary has also played well. D.J. Swearinger has continued a remarkable career renaissance since struggling early in Houston. Swearinger had a couple of interceptions of Luck, and he’s been part of a secondary that has had impressive showings from multiple members across the first two games.

Quinton Dunbar was outstanding in Week 1, intercepting or breaking up more passes (three) than he allowed to be caught by Cardinals receivers (two), and on the season he has allowed a passer rating of just 30.0. That’s almost 10 points lower than if the quarterback had thrown the ball away each play instead of targeting Dunbar. If he continues to play at a high level, that gives Washington’s defense a very strong cornerback duo of Dunbar and Josh Norman.

The offensive line’s struggles versus the Colts weren’t as bad as they looked. Quarterback Alex Smith was sacked three times in the loss to Indianapolis, but he was only actually pressured on 10 plays. Moreover, the problems on the line were almost exclusively the fault of left guard Shawn Lauvao. He surrendered a sack, a hit and four additional hurries, which tied the other four members of the offensive line put together when it comes to total pressures allowed.

Lauvao is a potential problem — a weak link on a unit that is only as strong as its weakest link — but given that the other four members of the line are solid or better, the Redskins should be able to overcome it.

Smith and his top offensive playmakers should be fine. A lot of the reasons for optimism we wrote about following Washington’s Week 1 win over the Cardinals are still there: Smith is an efficient quarterback who takes excellent care of the football, and the one-two punch of Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson at running back is still strong, even after the lack of rushing attack against Indy.

Thompson has remained a dynamic receiver out of the backfield, and was one of three backs to catch more than 10 passes last week, snagging 13 of the 14 targets sent his way for almost 100 yards. Peterson could only grind out 20 yards on 11 carries, with 13 of them coming on one tote, but the team has been able to get some production out of him as a receiver as well, something that was barely ever asked of him in the past. He caught three more passes against the Colts for 30 yards.

Losing to the Colts certainly wasn’t part of the game plan for this Washington team, and a pair of challenging matchups await in the Packers and Saints, with a bye week sandwiched in between. But for the reasons above, and a defense that has the second-highest overall grade in the league through two weeks (only the Rams are higher), it’s too early for fans to panic.

Sam Monson is the lead NFL analyst for Pro Football Focus.

